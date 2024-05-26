Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Frank Herbert's 'Dune' books.

The Big Picture Harah, Paul Atreides' first wife, plays a crucial role in maintaining harmony in House Atreides in the Dune novels.

Despite her importance, Harah has been consistently excluded from all Dune movie and TV adaptations to date.

David Lynch's 1984 film cast Harah's character, but ended up cutting her due to the vastness of the Dune universe and time constraints.

The universe of Dune is one of the most expansive in pop culture. From messianic prophecies to wars against artificial intelligence, it has it all, and the movie adaptations capture most of it in unique ways. Most of it. As vast as the universe Frank Herbert created is, the movies don't seem to have enough space for one character in particular, who is Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) first wife. We are not talking about Irulan (Florence Pugh) or Chani (Zendaya), but about Harah. She is the character from the books who maintains most of the harmony in House Atreides, and yet she has never made the jump from pages to screen. Why, though?

Harah Is Paul Atreides’ First Wife in the Books and an Exemplary Fremen

There are some moments in the Dune novels that simply must be translated when adapting them to whatever medium it is. One of them is Paul Atreides' duel against Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun). In Denis Villeneuve's adaptation, it happens at the end of the first movie and seals the deal for Paul and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) being accepted by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) as potential Fremen. What isn't in the movies is that, per Fremen custom, the victor in a Tahaddi Challenge takes the defeated's every possession — including their families. That's where Harah comes in as the wife of Jamis in the novels.

When Paul defeats Jamis, Harah and her children (one from her first marriage, one from Jamis) become Paul's Fremen family. Thus, Harah becomes Paul's first wife. By custom, she would be Paul's for a year, after which she could be free to choose her future. Seeing that Paul wasn't technically a Fremen when he defeated Jamis, Harah protested Paul's decision to take her as his wife by custom. Of course, Paul already had eyes for Chani, so nothing ever happened between him and Harah, despite her infrequent attempts in that one-year period. But she did serve him and became his first guide into the Fremen culture and the tunnels of Sietch Tabr. She respected him as her husband’s killer and her new protector, a symbol of the harsh but strict justice system of the Fremen. After her mandatory one-year service, she is released, but remains a faithful and loving friend to the Atreides family.

Eventually, she marries Stilgar after being released from Paul's service. She becomes indispensable to Stilgar, both exemplary Fremen. Her previous relationship with the Atreides and her maternal instincts meant the family saw her as the perfect person to be Alia Atreides' (Anya Taylor-Joy) nurse and guardian. Alia is born fully conscious and with the genetic memory of a Reverend Mother of the Bene Gesserit, like her mother, and, even among the Fremen, this is seen as an abomination. Despite all this, Harah never treats Alia with anything but love and respect, and protects her from rumors and any hostility directed at her. And Alia recognized this, to the point in which her very first words were "I love you, Harah," still in the nursery. She was still a handful for Harah to deal with, though.

Harah Became a Key Element in the Harmony of House Atreides in ‘Dune Messiah’

As a character, Harah highlights the intricate social structures and the importance of honor, loyalty, and duty in Fremen culture. The fact that she remained close to House Atreides despite losing her previous husband to Paul and him taking Chani as his concubine is proof of her devotion, and it continues in Dune Messiah. Once again, she is a secondary character, being present mostly in the background as someone who does things the protagonists can't, but it's fair to say that she is a key element in Paul and Chani's household, and keeps things together as the plot becomes more and more dangerous to them.

In the second novel, Paul's reign as Emperor is constantly challenged by different factions, and the fact that he still doesn't have an heir makes things further complicated. This is all part of a larger conspiracy of which even Irulan is part; feeding Chani contraceptives to make sure she never gets pregnant. In this context, Harah takes a fundamental role as Chani's closest friend, always standing by her. When Chani finally gives birth to twins, Leto II and Ghanima Atreides, and dies in childbirth, Harah is beside her in her final moments. She also becomes the twins' nurse and guardian, as she did with Alia. Like Alia, they are both born fully conscious and prescient, which means twice the trouble for Harah, but, again, she protects the children from all harm that tries to come their way as best as she can.

After the tragic events of Chani's death, the Face Dancer Scytale infiltrates the Atreides palace to hold Leto II and Ghanima as hostages in an attempt to force Paul to give up the throne. Paul, who is now blind, is still able to solve everything and kill Scytale, but, still, a Fremen custom dictates that blind men are supposed to wander into the desert by themselves to die. In one of the novel's saddest moments, it's Harah who leads Paul to hold his children one last time, then to pay his last respects to his beloved wife, and, finally, to the entrance of the desert. Her role extends into Children of Dune, too, but in an even smaller capacity, making her one of the few people to survive the first three Dune novels and witness events such as Chani and Paul's death, Alia's suicide, and the metamorphosis of Leto II into a sandworm hybrid.

Why Is Harah in None of the ‘Dune’ Movie Adaptations?

Despite her importance, every single Dune adaptation so far has failed to bring her to screens. She is in neither of the Denis Villeneuve movies, not in the theatrical version of David Lynch's adaptation, nor in Syfy's iconic series Dune and Children of Dune. In all the Dune adaptations, key changes to the narrative had to be made to ensure the story could fit the new medium. Many elements had to be sacrificed, and, unfortunately, Harah is one of them.

She does have scenes in Lynch's 1984 movie, however. According to Harah actress Molly Wryn via Max Evry on YouTube, she spent more than a month in Mexico filming her part, only to find out at the premiere that she had been cut entirely. Her part was small, of course, but she does have an important scene with Francesca Annis' Lady Jessica and Alicia Witt's Alia, in which she tells the Reverend Mother that the Fremen women won't accept Alia as company because they are afraid of her. Wryn says this scene was included in some broadcasts of the movie on television, but is not in the final version.

It's precisely the vastness of the Dune universe that ended up cutting Harah from the adaptations, as they had to streamline the narrative, focus on major characters and relationships, and manage time constraints. While her character adds depth to the novels, the practical realities of adapting such a dense and intricate story to film and television means that difficult choices about which characters to portray have to be made. As important as she is to House Atreides, she is one of the many characters who had to be cut. Still, it feels wrong to reward her loyalty by not including her in the movies.

Dune is available to stream on Max in the US.

