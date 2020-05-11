Timothée Chalamet & Josh Brolin Are a Daring Desert Duo in New ‘Dune’ Image

Warner Bros. has unveiled a new image from the Dune adaptation from director Denis Villeneuve. The new image arrives just one month after a slew of exciting images featuring Dune‘s cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jason Momoa, were also released for us to feast our eyes on.

On Monday, Empire magazine debuted a new image from the Warner Bros. sci-fi epic featuring Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Brolin as Gurney Halleck. Paul is Dune‘s protagonist, a privileged young man who rises into a unique position while on the desert planet of Arrakis. Per Empire, the new image shows Paul and his weapons teacher, Gurney, in an ornithopter as it goes airborne.

Villeneuve provided some insights on the new image, sharing, “It’s Paul’s first contact with the deep desert, where he’s mesmerised by it. He has a strange feeling of being home. There’s a lot of action at this specific moment, and [it’s] one of the scenes in the movie that I’m starting to get pretty proud of.”

Villeneuve’s Dune marks the second feature film adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s celebrated science fiction novel following David Lynch‘s 1984 version starring go-to Kyle McLachlan as Paul Atreides. Chalamet will be taking over for McLachlan and, as previously mentioned, is surrounded by a magnificently talented cast who will bring to life the story of noble houses warring for control of Arrakis and a most valuable commodity known as “spice.” The forthcoming Dune movie will be the first of two Dune movies, with Villeneuve already signed on to direct a sequel which is currently being written. At time of reporting, Warner Bros. still plans on releasing Dune in theaters on December 18.

