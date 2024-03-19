The Big Picture Dune by Frank Herbert was an urgent warning about ecological collapse, influenced by history and politics.

Herbert's appreciation for Indigenous cultures shaped Dune's characters, inspired by real-life connections and experiences.

Herbert's work balances progressive and conservative views, urging readers to question authority for a deeper message.

Both installments of director Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise have been box-office hits. It's not surprising that each release caused a spike in sales of the novel Dune by Frank Herbert, on which both films are based. Many people who seek out the original book won't be looking for anything all that different from, say, the experience of revisiting one of the previous cinematic adaptations of the science fiction franchise. That is, one more telling of the tale of the Fremen of the planet Arrakis, and of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). But Dune has inspired passionate (to say the least) fans for decades, and some will want more than just another telling. They'll want to know what this book meant to Herbert, its author, and how the story of Dune was born. Luckily, this is a pretty exciting time to take up an interest in what Dune meant to Frank Herbert, personally. Alongside the release of Dune and Dune: Part Two, new research into Herbert's past has added a lot of intriguing new theories as to what may have motivated his writing.

'Dune' Was Frank Herbert's Urgent Warning About Ecological Collapse

Frank Herbert began publishing Dune in installments in 1963 – shortly after conservationist Rachel Carson's book on toxic pesticides, Silent Spring, dramatically raised the profile of the environmental movement. These installments were first published as a novel in 1965. Herbert was in his 40s and was largely unknown in the world of science fiction. Though not an immediate success, Dune won science fiction's two most prestigious literary awards, the Hugo and the Nebula, and over time became a sensation. In a 1969 interview with literature professor (and future author of The Dune Encyclopedia) Willis E. McNelly, Herbert talked about his early inspirations. His remarks in this interview are foundational to the understanding of Dune as a work of literary environmental activism.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In a story that has since become very familiar to Dune fans, Herbert dates the inspiration for the novel to 1951, when he was studying the sand dunes of Florence, Oregon for a potential magazine article. The dunes were expanding and encroaching on the town, while ecologists and engineers were fighting them back by strategically planting grasses – an early form of the "terraforming" that would soon become a sci-fi staple. Herbert's research for the article expanded to include the survival techniques of desert societies, the politics of conservation, and the understanding that "Western man... inflicts himself on his environment." Eventually, rather than an article, it became a work of fiction.

The novel Dune opens with a dedication to "dry-land-ecologists." Herbert's fascination with ecologists is even more pronounced in the novel's early drafts, in which the main character isn't even Paul, but the "imperial ecologist" Liet-Kynes, a secondary character played by Sharon Duncan Brewster in Dune. In the aforementioned interview, when Herbert tells McNelly that he plans to write a book on air pollution because he's "really hipped on this ecology thing," his interviewer jokingly replies "thank you, Mr. Kynes." Today, much has been written about Frank Herber's environmentalism (he spoke at the first Earth Day, in 1970), and you can go on Dune-themed tours of the sand dunes of Oregon.

New Research into Herbert's Childhood Adds Depth to His Novels

Close

There has been plenty of academic writing on the Dune series of books, and it might seem like everything had been said. However, some new research and writing from historian Daniel Immerwahr sheds interesting new light. The jumping-off point seems to be a story that appears in Dreamer of Dune, a biography of Frank Herbert written by his son, Brian Herbert, who also wrote several novels set in the Dune universe after his father died. Brian relates a story his father told him about growing up in Washington state. Frank Herbert had an unsettled childhood that involved moving all over the Pacific Northwest, and he described to his son a relationship he had during his teenage years with an adult member of the Hoh Band of the Quileute Tribe, who taught him, in Brian Herbert's words, "the ways of his people." However, in the biography, this man is only ever referred to by his first name, Henry.

It was never really known how much truth there was to this story, but Immerwahr did some digging and offers compelling evidence of this man's identity. If he's correct, the man, "Henry Martin," is on the historical record as having, in 1927, resisted an illegal arrest, which itself was part of a pattern of oppression visited by the American government on Quileute people during this time.

Though it will never be known if Henry Martin related any of this to Frank Herbert during their two-year friendship and mentorship, Immerwahr suggests the possibility, because Herbert had a pattern of engagement with Indigenous causes throughout his life. This culminated in Herbert's later novel Soul Catcher, about the relationship between a Hoh man and a kidnapped white boy, which seems to be a reflection of Herbert and Henry's relationship.

And, of course, it's hard not to see another reflection in the relationship between Paul and his Fremen friend and mentor, Stilgar (played in the films by Javier Bardem), who teaches Paul how to survive in the deserts of Arrakis. The Fremen, in the world of Dune, have lived on the planet Arrakis for centuries, and are the subject of colonial oppression because their planet is home to the planet's most valuable resource. The Fremen language derives from Arabic, and their religion is a descendant of Islam (the story takes place 10,000 years in the future, but references our history.) The influence of various Middle Eastern and North African cultures on Herbert's conception of the Fremen is widely known, and the Villeneuve films have been criticized for excising these elements, and for having very little representation of these cultures in the cast or crew. However, if Herbert were as influenced by the cultures of Indigenous peoples in America, this would be significant, because, though he was an outsider, these are cultures Herbert at least had a tangible connection to. It would be more personal.

Herbert had Eclectic Politics, and Was Not Afraid to Advocate for them in His Novels

Image via NBC

Some artists are uncomfortable with the idea of pushing their politics in their work, finding this preachy. Herbert was not one of these. He was open about thinking of his work as being entertainment with a message. However, Herbert's politics were all over the map. He was an environmentalist who sympathized with the perspectives of Indigenous people. His work was embraced by the counterculture of the 1960s, in part also because the mind-altering powers of "spice" were influenced by Herbert's own experiences with psychedelic mushrooms.

Herbert was also politically conservative, and worked for Republican politicians as a speechwriter before his career as an author. In Dune: Part Two, it is clear that Paul Atreides is heading down the wrong path. This becomes even more clear in Dune's sequel novels, (which may also be brought to the screen by Denis Villeneuve). It is possible to read the critique of Paul as a rejection of the "white savior" trope, in which an outsider to another culture knows better than members of that culture how to fight for its preservation. This is one of many views Herbert held that were especially progressive for their time. But Herbert also fretted that Americans had "lost their distrust for government." This is a conservative view, and Herbert openly wanted audiences to learn to distrust all government the way they distrusted Paul. Herbert compared Paul to Democratic President John F. Kennedy, whom he thought, like Paul, was overly revered.

It's probably impossible to take a single definitive message away from Dune, even if Herbert wants you to. The novels were written across decades, and cover a historical timeline of centuries. Plenty of time to change your mind, or to develop contradictions. However, budding Dune enthusiasts who need more from this universe than six novels and three adaptations should know that there is a wealth of work exploring the life behind Arrakis, and trying to connect Herbert the author to his enduring creations.

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.

Get tickets