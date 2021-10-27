Under the grandiose exterior of Dune lies a story about family; more specifically a story about a father and son. Oscar Isaac plays Duke Leto Atreides, father to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul, in the recently released film. Isaac recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss how he and Chalamet approached their family dynamic, despite only being 15 years apart in real life, and how their relationship differs from other films that have tackled similar situations.

“It’s an archetypal family dynamic - mother, son, father,” says Chalamet. “As a narrative centering of a really big piece like this - independent of the fact that it’s science fiction - that’s rare.”

In the first act of the film, the Duke and Paul walk among the graves of their ancestors, as they prepare to leave their home planet behind. Nervous about leaving all that he has known and what the move means for him, Paul poses the question, “What if I am not the future of House Atreides?” To which, the Duke replies that whether or not Paul accepts that future laid before him, he is still, most importantly, “...the only thing I ever need you to be...my son.”

This is a rare portrayal of a pretty stable and loving family in a sci-fi film. As Isaac himself tells is:

"This idea came up of having the Duke accept his son in whatever capacity. Because usually, the cliché is, ‘I’m building you into the leader I need you to be!’ Instead what you get, is him saying, ‘Hey, I get it. I understand if it feels like too much, and maybe it will be, and that’s okay. But if there’s something in you that can do it, know that I’m here to support you and I’m going to teach you everything that I know'. I just thought that was a beautiful distillation of things that are implied in the book, but not said at all directly.”

It is with that central core that fuels the more poignant dramatic elements of the story and, no doubt, allowed the film to succeed not only with fans but with critics as well, earning it the sequel that it rightfully deserves, as this first film only covers about half of the original novel.

Dune 2 is scheduled for release in October 2023. Dune can be seen now in theaters and on HBO Max

