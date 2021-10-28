The clue’s in the title. Denis Villenueve’s Dune is mostly set on a desert planet, Arrakis — and deserts tend to be hot. So the sight of Stephen McKinley Henderson’s Thufir Hawat, a dutiful Mentat for the House Atreides, with a parasol hardly comes out of left field. But, as Henderson revealed in an interview with Vulture published earlier today, the cute, shady tool was less a planned accessory than the product of serendipity. Prompted by interviewer Matthew Jacobs, Henderson describes how the parasol came into Hawat’s hands:

“We were there in Budapest. [The rest of the cast] had come from Jordan; they’d been in the desert, but I never had to go to the desert. They came back with this incredible spiritual journey they’d been on, and they were sharing it. It was a really hot day when we were shooting. I was sitting off to the side, out in the sun. There’s nothing around, so there’s no shade. I think someone just offered it to me, not to be part of the scene at all but just to protect me. And Denis loved it. He came over and said, “Ah, you like this?” I said, “Yeah, I love it.” And he said, “Well, I think Thufir can have this.” I said, “I would love to do that; that’s fabulous.” It just says so much about where he is at the time and that he’s taking care of himself. He was a young man once. It was one of those wonderful spontaneous things.”

Photo by Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

As Jacobs notes in the interview, Hawat wandering along with the parasol is a terrific image. Visually, Dune is pretty brutal and most certainly uniform — which, when broken up with even such a quaint effect as a parasol, makes for such a fun contrast. But it’s an even greater visual, in retrospect, knowing that it was just one of those lucky pick ups.

In addition to McKinley Henderson, Dune: Part One also stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, DaveBautista as Glossu 'Beast' Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

A follow-up film, which will be titled Dune: Part Two, has already been greenlit by Warner Bros. and Legendary and is slated to premiere on October 20, 2023. Meanwhile, Dune: Part One is currently playing in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max.

