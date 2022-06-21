With casting for Dune: Part Two well underway, Deadline has revealed that Léa Seydoux has been tapped to play Lady Margot in the second installment of the Denis Villeneuve directed epic. She’ll star opposite the returning likes of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin alongside the recently announced Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler. In Frank Herbert’s original cult-classic novel, Lady Margot has a strong reputation for serving the Sisterhood for any and all needs.

Should all go as planned, her involvement in Dune: Part Two will put another blockbuster notch on the French actress’ belt. Features starring Seydoux have been absolutely crushing it in the festival circuit over the last two years. This year the actress was seen in both David Cronenberg’s sci-fi horror, Crimes of the Future, and Mia Hansen-Løve’s drama, One Fine Morning. Last year, she took Cannes by storm for her roles in flicks including Wes Anderson’s star-studded The French Dispatch, Bruno Dumont’s dramedy France, and Arnaud Desplechin’s drama Deception. On the high-octane action side of things, Seydoux has starred in the last two James Bond flicks as the secret agent’s love interest. While her name was already well known in Hollywood, Seydoux’s seemingly big breakout hit was with the 2013 queer drama, Blue is the Warmest Colour, in which she starred opposite Adèle Exarchopoulos in the Abdellatif Kechiche helmed project.

Along with reprising his role as the film’s director, Villeneuve will produce the follow-up and serves as a co-writer with collaborator, Jon Spaihts. Joining Villeneuve on the production side of things will be Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick with an executive production team made up of Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Spaihts. Kevin J. Anderson will serve as the creative consultant. While production has yet to begin rolling cameras, the movie is expected to premiere in October 2023.

The first installment in the universe of Dune raked in a whopping $400 million at the worldwide box office even though its release coincided with the early audiences-returning-to-the-theater days of COVID. With this in mind, the sky’s the limit for the second chapter in the series with folks heading back out to cinemas on the regular. It also managed to bring in these giant sales while simultaneously launching its first part on HBO Max the day it dropped on the big screen. This just further demonstrates the massive following the story has, which will continue to push Dune: Part Two’s chances of bringing in even more Oscar nominations and wins than the first film’s.

With a talented cast, including the newly added Seydoux, Dune: Part Two is going to prove a force to be reckoned with when it drops in theaters on October 20, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding the anticipated follow-up to Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic.