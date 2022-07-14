Souheila Yacoub was just added to the cast of Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two, which will be based on the second half of the original book written by Frank Herbert. She joins the all-star cast for the highly-anticipated film playing the role of Shishakli, a Fremen leader.

Deadline announced Yacoub as the latest addition to the cast for Dune: Part Two. She will be joining Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler, who were also recently announced. Yacoub and the other recent additions join a star-studded ensemble cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, who are expected to reprise their roles from the first film. Dune: Part Two also brings back Denis Villeneuve to write, direct, produce and co-write with Jon Spaihts.

Production is expected to begin in the fall of this year, with the film set to premiere on October 20, 2023. Villeneuve is producing alongside Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers include Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison. Kevin J. Anderson is also serving as the creative consultant.

Even though the first Dune had a theatrical day-and-date debut on HBO Max, the film still thrived in theaters, making $41 million during opening weekend. Ticket sales and the movie’s reception exceeded expectations leading the sequel to be greenlit only weeks later. Dune grossed $400 million at the worldwide box office to date. The film most recently received 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and wound up taking home six awards.

Yacoub is best known for her portrayal of Lou, one of the dancers wrapped up in the horrors of sangria spiked with LSD in Gaspar Noe’s 2018 psychological thriller Climax. Her other credits include Yassine Qnia’s De Bas Etages and Anaïs Volpé’s The Braves, which were both selected at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress also starred in Philippe Garrel’s The Salt of Tears which premiered at the Berlinale. Her past roles also include one of the leads in the high profile drama series Les Sauvages directed by Rebecca Zlotowski and in the Arte/Hulu epic war series No Man’s Land directed by Oded Ruskin.

Dune: Part 2 arrives in theaters October 20, 2023. Check out Josh Brolin discussing the upcoming sequel below: