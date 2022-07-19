The official list of cast members that will be starring in the second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic has been revealed. With the news that Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment kicked off production on Dune: Part Two came the confirmation of which stars will be returning and which will be stepping on the sands of the unforgiving Arrakis terrain for the first time.

Dune: Part 2 will be picking up where the previous film left off. Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet will be returning as Paul Atreides on a mission to form an alliance with the Fremen in order to avenge his father and bring those who sought to wipe out his family to justice. Zendaya will also be returning as Chani and this time around will have a bigger role to play as an active participant in the narrative. Other returning members of the cast are Rebecca Ferguson as Paul’s mother Jessica Atreides, Javier Bardem as the Fremen leader Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Count Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Mohiam, and Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat.

New additions to the cast include Elvis’ star Austin Butler as the notorious Feyd Rautha Harkonnen, and veteran actor Christopher Walken will be portraying Emperor Shaddam IV. Rounding up the ensemble are Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Dune: Part 2': Production Begins on Epic Sci-Fi Sequel

Villeneuve’s Dune premiered in theatres in October last year and was met with critical and commercial success. The two-and-a-half-hour-long movie was later rewarded with six Academy Award wins in many of the technical categories as well as a nod to award-winning composer Hans Zimmer for his astounding soundtrack.

Soon after the release of Dune in October, Villeneuve himself made a statement sharing the news that Part 2 had been greenlit: "I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with 'Dune: Part Two.' It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert's 'Dune' and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream," Villeneuve said in a statement.

Dune: Part Two was written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is also serving as producer along with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. Spaihts, Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison are on board as executive producers.

Villeneuve’s adaptation is being filmed in different locations including Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. Dune: Part 2 is set to premiere globally on November 17, 2023.

Check out the trailer for Dune below: