Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel Dune was so brilliantly adapted by Denis Villeneuve in 2021 it went on to become an Oscar winning project. Now the picture is set to continue its journey with a sequel, Dune: Part Two set to arrive in cinemas later this year. As we get closer to a premiere date for the expansion of the world, or worlds that make up the Dune universe, one of the film's biggest stars is teasing an expansion to the role of her character.

In the first Dune movie, Zendaya appeared as a Fremen named Chani who haunted the dreams of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides. Despite the marketing of the first film hinting at a larger role for the actress in the film, Chani appeared mainly in Paul's dreams before finally meeting him at the tail end of the movie. The relationship of the pair is sure to be expanded in the second film beyond daydreams and Zendaya is confirming that fact. Speaking at this year's CinemaCon alongside Villeneuve and Chalamet per ScreenRant, Zendaya reveals that Chani would not appear "just in dreams" this time but enjoy a larger role, one that would involve exploring the character further and her evolving romance with Paul.

"She's not just in dreams this time. It was such an incredible experience being on set with these two and exploring this character. I only got a small time to learn who she was [in the first film], and now I feel like she's a part of myself. Developing this love story where there's so much pain and stress and turmoil, and trying to find the balance of these two young people trying to grow up while there's so much pressure on top of that, being a warrior for your people… it was really, really special."

An expansion to Chani's role would certainly be a welcome addition to the sequel given that her limited screentime in the first movie did not offer a chance for audiences to understand the character. While the emergence of a new character arc for Chani would be interesting to see, Chalamet's Paul is sure to be an entirely different proposition as well. Seen as a shy person in Dune strugling to control the Voice, the desire to avenge his father, played by Oscar Isaac and defeat the evil Emperor (Christopher Walken who set his family up for destruction is sure to change him.

Dune: Part Two is a Collection of Bright Talent

Dune: Part Two has seen the addition of Florence Pugh and recent Oscar nominee Austin Butler to its roster making the sequel a collection of some of the brightest young talents in the industry. This is a point not lost on Pugh who revealed excitement at the prospect of working with some of the industry's finest. "To do 'Dune' with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler]—they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two. They’re stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They’re just—they’re sparkly people," she said in part.

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023. Watch the trailer for the first movie below: