The Big Picture Fans of Dune: Part Two, which has been delayed until 2024, can find solace in the latest McFarlane toy line featuring new characters from the upcoming film.

The toy line includes figurines of Paul, Chani, Gurney, Stilgar, Emperor Shaddam IV, and Paul's anticipated fight with Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

The film will continue the story of Paul Atreides as he seeks vengeance for his family's crimes, with an expanded cast featuring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken.

While Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus Dune: Part Two has been delayed to 2024, fans will have the latest McFarlane toy line to make up for their favorite character’s absence. While the movie has been delayed the associated merchandise coming out teases some aspects of the upcoming feature. The new figurines will give fans a chance to take a good look at the new characters and extend their existing collections.

The line contains a four-pack featuring Paul, Chani, Gurney, and Stilgar, and another two-pack foreshadows the anticipated fight between Paul and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, as the figurines are seen with blades in their hands. The stage is also set for combat between Gurney and Rabban in a separate two-pack. Fans can also find individual figurines for Emperor Shaddam IV, Chani, Paul and Feyd-Rautha, all the figurines come in the likeness of their respective actors and stand about 7-inch tall with various moving parts. The figurines will make an invaluable part of any fan’s collection.

The much-awaited feature will continue to see the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as the Messiah of Dune. He will join forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremen to avenge his father’s death and the crimes committed against his family. As seen in previously revealed images and trailers, the cast list is even longer this time around as more players like Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha and Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam join in as power players. The bar for Dune 2 is set really high after the commercial and critical success of the original feature. With the upcoming movie, Villeneuve aims to recreate the magic and top it off with a thrilling plot and powerful performances.

Who Else Is in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Image via Warner Bros.

In the upcoming feature, we’ll see many familiar faces return such as Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney among others. Further rounding off the cast are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, along with Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam. Additionally, Souheila Yacoub plays Shishakli, a Fremen warrior, while Tim Blake Nelson has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Dune: Part Two is currently set to bow in theatres on March 15, 2024. You can check out the new line below and pre-order them here: