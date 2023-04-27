Prepare to return to Arrakis. Vanity Fair has just released some exclusive images at Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sequel, Dune: Part Two, which also includes a first look at Florence Pugh's character who will join the epic. Pugh will play Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (played by Christopher Walken), the supreme ruler of the galaxy. His grip on the warring families, however, is loosening every day.

Speaking about his decision to cast Pugh, Villeneuve noted: “When I met Florence, I was struck by her assurance, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how unapologetic. She has something inherently royal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, a prime minister.”

We were also given a first look at Feyd-Rautha, played by Austin Butler, the nephew of Baron Harkonnen. He is considered a remorseless killer who stands to take over House Harkonnen from his uncle upon his death. The magazine also released further images, which showcased Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) in his restorative bath, as well as Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban, one of House Harkonnen's military leaders. Josh Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck, also appears blood-soaked from battle. Gurney is a protector of House Atreides.

Where Did We Leave Dune?

Paul Atreides (Timotheé Chalamet), the young royal of Arrakis who was prophesied to become a great leader by the Bene Gesserit, the secretive matriarchal order with superhuman abilities, had been reduced to nothing following the murder of his family and the destruction of his house by the rival family, House Harkonnen. Throughout the film, Paul had been haunted by visions of Chani (Zendaya), appearing in his dreams, before encountering her in the barren sands of the desert and, winning a duel, being welcomed into her tribe of warriors and survivors known as the Fremen.

Dune was released at the tail end of the pandemic in theaters, and earned over $400 million at the worldwide box office. With all restrictions lifted, and huge star power attached to the film, expectations are that it should easily exceed this total. Dune: Part Two will be released on November 3. It will feature Pugh, Chalamet, Brolin, Skarsgård, Bautista, Butler, Walken, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson as Paul’s mother Jessica Atreides, Javier Bardem as the Fremen leader Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Mohiam, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat.

