The world, or worlds, of Dune are about to expand later this year in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sequel film which promises more cinematic action than its beloved predecessor. One of the creative directors behind both films, Jacqueline West, is already speaking out about just how much Dune: Part 2 will flesh out the universe and the worlds residing in it. During a masterclass for Qatar's Doha Film Institute, the costume designer dove into her previous projects and remarked on the intensive work environment of the sequel as well as how it grows and creates a visually distinct universe to explore in-depth.

Although the first Dune was already a massive undertaking with its depiction of Arrakis, West noted that the sequel was easily more intensive, especially for a costume designer. The sequel will take its time in exploring the Harkonnen planet of Giedi Prime as well as the emperor's world, allowing viewers to finally put Christopher Walken's face to the name of Emperor Shaddam IV. In making all these worlds have their own distinct styles and cultures, West says, "We made a lot of costumes." She also puts a heavy emphasis on the visuals and on the actors that help bring it all to life, particularly recent Best Actor contender Austin Butler in the role of Feyd-Rautha, saying:

"In Part Two, you really dive into the different worlds of Dune. We see what the emperor’s world looks like. We go to his planet. We spend a lot of time on Giedi Prime, the Harkonnen planet. We spend a lot of time in Stellan Skarsgård’s [Vladimir Harkonnen] world. Feyd-Rautha [Harkonnen] also comes into this one, brilliantly played by Austin Butler, Elvis. He is pretty fabulous in it."

RELATED: 'Dune: Part 2': Florence Pugh on Working With Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Butler plays a particularly important role in the story as he'll play out his iconic rivalry with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Coming off of Elvis, he'll be asked to steal the scene once again against some top-tier rising stars like Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya. Dune: Part 2, however, is something completely new to him that will push his acting capabilities to their limits.

Dune: Part 2 Will Visually Expand Everything About the Sci-Fi Universe

Again, West makes a point that the visuals will take a major step up with Dune: Part 2. Dune was already an Oscar darling, scoring six awards including for best cinematography, but the sequel's expanded scope requires a lot more work to create diverse settings and costumes befitting a massive sci-fi universe. West highlights how every aspect of the visuals will serve to build up Dune's world, adding:

All the worlds get expanded. It was about creating three separate, different-looking worlds and also revisiting the Bene Gesserits, the age-old ones with these costumes that almost look like Egyptian mummies. I think it’s visually stunning, the sets, the cinematography and the concepts.

Dune: Part 2 will pick up where its predecessor left off and cover the second half of Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel. Filming wrapped back in December with Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Dave Bautista also among the massively star-studded cast. The film isn't the only way the franchise will grow either. A prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, began filming in November with Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma headlining the cast.

Dune: Part 2 is on track for a November 3 release date. Check out Collider's previous interview for the film with Bautista below.