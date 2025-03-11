It’s now been over a year since the worldwide premiere of Dune: Part Two, the sweeping sci-fi sequel from Denis Villeneuve that grossed over $700 million globally, and after its prequel took home six Academy Awards, most were expecting the 2024 installment to follow suit as a potential Oscar sweep contender. However, Dune: Part Two was nominated for only five Academy Awards, winning two — Best Sound and Best Visual Effects — but its biggest snub was Hans Zimmer not being nominated for Best Original Score. The Academy ruled Zimmer’s score ineligible due to it being “too similar” to his Part One score, and during a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Zimmer finally shared his thoughts on the matter and, to no surprise, he isn’t pleased:

"It's not really a sore point. It's just such a stupid point. How can it be a sore point? I mean, I got disqualified because I was using material from the first movie in the second movie. But, it's not a sequel, it is the complete arc. Both movies are one arc. So, was I supposed to go and take all the character themes away and write new character themes or develop them? So, it's just a stupid rule, you know? And what I didn't want to do, I didn't want to go and bitch about it."

Not only did Dune: Part Two earn $300 million more than its predecessor at the box office, but it also holds stronger scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, finishing with ratings of 92% and 95%. Dune: Part Two is the second chapter in the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the young boy who loses his father, Leto (Oscar Isaac), in the first movie. Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), then venture out into the desert sands of Arrakis once their house has been decimated, and they are taken in by the Fremen, the planet's native people. Under the guidance of Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Paul accepts his role as the Lisan al Gaib, aka Voice from the Outer World, and begins the Holy War with the Great Houses despite extreme pushback from his one true love, Chani (Zendaya).

What Do We Know About the Third ‘Dune’ Movie?