The Big Picture Dune: Part Two has been delayed until 2024 due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment agree that postponing the film until next year is the best decision to ensure a successful promotional campaign.

The highly anticipated Dune: Part Two will now hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

In news that is both altogether unsurprising and equally disappointing, the return to Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two has been sadly pushed back until 2024 as a result of the ongoing dual Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes which are currently bringing Hollywood to its knees in the battle for equity across the board. The film had been heavily rumoured to be a candidate for moving due to the strikes, and so it has come to pass.

Warner Bros. made the announcement today that the continuing story of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides would move to next year following discussions with Legendary Entertainment, who co-produced the movie, with both parties agreeing that a move until next year was the best bet for all involved, as currently the film would not get the promotional campaign it deserves in order to get eyes on the prize.

The delay to Dune: Part Two comes as the dual strikes continue to drag on into the months, rather than weeks which were initially hoped for. As a consequence of the SAG-AFTRA industrial action, actors are not permitted to do any promotional work for upcoming projects, or even their previous work, which would mean the star-studded A-list cast of the movie staying at home for the big press push to get butts on seats. Given Dune's initial release at the tail end of the pandemic, which cost it a larger box office share, one can't help but wonder if the films almost seem to be cursed at this point.

Image via Warner Bros.

When Does 'Dune: Part Two' Take Place?

Dune Part Two will continue the story right from where Part One left off, showing how Paul Atreides grows into the messiah he was prophesised to be by the Bene Gesserit, a central theme in Frank Herbert's epic. During an interview with Collider, Rebecca Ferguson, who portrays Lady Jessica, Paul's mother, expressed her enthusiastic anticipation for the upcoming sequel, stating:

"Part one was phenomenal, with its grandiose scale, breathtaking close-ups, and exceptional performances. But let me tell you, compared to what's in store for Part two, it's like a visceral emotional blow. It's truly extraordinary.'"

As well as Chalamet, the film also stars Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling. New faces include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Austin Butler will be playing the highly anticipated part of Feyd-Rautha Harkkonen, and Christopher Walken plays Emperor Shaddam IV. In addition, Léa Seydoux has also joined the cast as Lady Margot, while the up-and-coming actor Souheila Yacoub appears as Shishakli, and Tim Blake Nelson has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 15, 2024. Check out the trailer for the film down below.