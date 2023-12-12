The Big Picture Dune: Part Two will have a runtime of 166 minutes, making it Denis Villeneuve's longest film to date.

It may be three months until we return to Arrakis for the epic Dune: Part Two, but we do have one new morsel of information about Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi sequel spectacle, and for fans, it's good news! Collider can confirm that Dune: Part Two will have a runtime of 166 minutes, a full 11 minutes longer than its predecessor Dune. The runtime is also a milestone for the director, as it is Villeneuve's longest film to date.

Following the events of the first film, in which the vile House Harkonnen took the spice-rich planet of Arrakis from House Atreides, led by the murdered Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), his wife Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and her son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) were exiled to the desert, where they attempt to forge a new life alongside the nomadic Fremen. Paul, under the guidance of Fremen chieftain Stilgar (Javier Bardem), will undergo training to fulfill the prophecy as the Muad'Dib of the Fremen, while reuniting with his friend—who he thought he had lost—in the shape of Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), and grow closer to Zendaya's Fremen warrior Chani.

Nevertheless, the Harkonnens, led by the grotesque Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his ruthless nephew Rabban (Dave Bautista) still stand in their way. The sequel will introduce fresh faces, including the psychopathic Harkonnen assassin Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), galactic emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), and Shaddam's daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh). Fans will follow Paul's quest to fulfill his destiny and take out the Harkonnen threat once and for all, despite their immense threat, and reclaim Arrakis.

When Will 'Dune: Part Two' Be Released?

Dune: Part Two was originally scheduled for a release in November of this year but was moved to March 15, 2024 as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and the ban on actors from promoting the picture. This move was done to guarantee that its stars would be able to participate in the press leading up to its release, a key factor in the film's potential success. While it's not as soon as we'd hoped, at the conclusion of the strikes, it was confirmed the film would be shifting release dates to March 1.

