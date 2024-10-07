Three of the biggest movies of the last 18 months have received an unexpected financial boost at the international box office, months after they left the multiplexes. While the movies' domestic totals were finalised some time ago, some final numbers from international territiories snuck in to boost the final amounts generated by the movies. In the past week, updated box office figures have been released for several high-profile films, including Dune Part Two, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and Wonka. Each film saw a rise in its international gross, which contributed a not-insignificant boost in their overall earnings. Dune Part Two, which previously grossed $709 million globally, now stands at $714 million after the update.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning also benefited from a revised tally, increasing from $566 million to $570 million. The Tom Cruise-led action film, known for its thrilling stunts and globetrotting plots, underperformed at the box office as a result of both Barbie and Oppenheimer releasing the week after it, so every little bit helps. The film also notably received a boost last year when an insurance payout, as a result of the pandemic, ended up giving the movie an extra $71 million in revenue, bringing it into profitability.

Meanwhile, Wonka saw its global total climb from $628 million to $634 million. The whimsical origin story, exploring the early days of the iconic chocolatier as played by Timothée Chalamet, has maintained a steady presence in cinemas, especially overseas, where family-friendly stories often find a strong audience.

It's not unheard of. Usually, it's for films that gross a lot of money. Perhaps the best known example of this was Avengers: Endgame. The film memorably "found" an extra $7 million in revenue in July 2019, which gave it the amount needed to overtake Avatar and become the highest grossing movie in history, at the time. In January 2020, a further $3 million was added to its total. Of course, all of this ultimately became moot as Avatar was re-released and overtook it once again.

It's proof that box office figures remain dynamic even after a film has apparently left theatres. Given the nature of reporting on box office, don't be surprised next year if your favourite movie finds an extra $5 million when you least expect it. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on box office.