Historically, sequels and franchise films have had a rough time at the Academy Awards. With voters having a tendency to award trophies to original tales, rather than the next installment in a continued story, it is incredibly rare for multiple entries in a film series to receive praise from the Academy. In fact, no cinematic franchise has ever had two of its films win five or more Oscars. Some had theorized that was finally going to change at this year's ceremony, but then the nominations were announced.

With Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two being widely considered a step up from its predecessor — which won in six of the 10 categories it was nominated in at the 94th Academy Awards — many believed it would find a similar level of Oscar success. However, fans and pundits were ultimately left feeling shocked when the film received exactly half the nominations that Dune did. As it is highly unlikely that Part Two triumphs in all five categories it's nominated in, especially with it being a massive longshot for Best Picture, it's safe to say that it won't be making history on Sunday night. In hindsight, perhaps we should not have been surprised at the modest number of nominations Villeneuve's second Dune film received, given the Academy's disinterest in awarding sequels, as well as the director's lack of Oscar success in the past.

'Dune: Part Two' Received Fewer Nominations Than the First Film, Despite Greater Success