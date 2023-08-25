The Big Picture Dune: Part Two's release has been postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, disappointing fans who were eagerly awaiting the film's next chapter.

Fans may have experienced recent disappointment following the delay of Dune: Part Two due to the ongoing strike from SAG-AFTRA. While fans now have to wait a little longer for the eventual release of the latest chapter from the Dune universe, Empire Magazine has revealed two new exclusive covers, showcasing the two factions that will be facing off in the upcoming film.

The first cover features the film’s heroes, which include Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), who are ready to fight the forces that led to the fall of House Atreides. However, the remnants of House Atreides won’t be fighting the Empire alone as they will be united with Fremen fighters, such as Paul’s love interest Chani (Zendaya) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem).

In contrast with the film’s leads, Empire has also unveiled an alternative cover featuring the story’s on-screen villains. The image showcases Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, who will serve as Paul’s main rival. While the character was notably absent from the previous installment of the franchise, it appears that Part Two will fully utilize the character’s menacing premise alongside the return of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista). Additionally, the cover features Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the Emperor’s daughter, alongside Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, a member of the Bene Gesserit.

Fans Will Now Have to Wait a Little Longer Before Returning to Arrakis

Dune: Part Two was initially slated to be released this November, just in time to kick off the holiday movie season. However, after initial speculation following the ongoing strike from SAG-AFTRA, the film received a four-month delay and is now set to be released in theaters on March 15, 2024. For a movie that needs star power for promotional prospects, a delay should come as no surprise, especially when Legendary Pictures is planning to expand the franchise with an upcoming television series and potential follow-ups. However, only time will tell if the new release date will benefit the film’s overall box office run.

Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in theaters on March 15, 2024. Check out the official trailer and covers for the upcoming film below.