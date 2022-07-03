With the critical acclaim and financial success of Dune in 2021, it came as no surprise that development of the second film, which will be based on the second half of the original book written by Frank Herbert, would begin immediately. Now production will be soon under way as Dune: Part Two is set to begin filming in Italy later this month according to Deadline.

With Dune: Part Two releasing next year, pre-shooting of the film will begin in Altivole, Italy with filming set to take place at the Brion Tomb designed by Carlo Scarpa. Primary production with the film's cast members will commence in Budapest, Hungary later this month on July 21. Denis Villeneuve will return as the film's director.

Dune: Part Two will see the return of several cast members of the first film such as Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atriedes alongside Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Alongside the returning cast, it was previously announced that the sequel will include Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot. It was also previously reported Austin Butler, who recently starred in Elvis, was in negotiations to play as Feyd-Rautha with Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan Corrino.

RELATED: 'Dune: Part 2' Release Date Delayed

Released in October 2021, Dune became a financial success grossing $401.8 million at the worldwide box office despite being simultaneously available for audiences to stream on HBO Max. The film would go on to receive an 83% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% audience rating. Praise for the film was directed toward Villeneuve's direction, its immersive nature, sense of scale, and faithfulness to the source material. The critical acclaim of the film would lead to various accolades including six Academy Awards and five BAFTA awards.

Alongside the production of a sequel, a television series centered on the Bene Gesserit titled Dune: The Sisterhood is also in development. Dune: Part Two was initially set for an October 2023 release date before rescheduling to November 17, 2023. With production soon underway, it won't be long until audiences return to the deserts of Arrakis when the film releases next year.

Dune: Part Two is set to be released on November 17, 2023. The film will be directed by Villeneuve and stars Chalamet, Zendaya, Ferguson, Bardem, Walken, and Seydoux with composer Hans Zimmer returning to score the film's music.