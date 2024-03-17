The Big Picture Dune: Part Two surpasses $200m domestically, totaling $494m globally in 17 days.

Timothée Chalamet solidifies his movie star status with his leading performances grossing over $1 billion in the last few months.

Denis Villeneuve is considering directing a third installment of his Dune franchise.

Less than a month into its theatrical run, Dune: Part Two has already set itself up for massive box office success. Additionally, the film passed numerous milestones this weekend — its third — as it cemented Timothée Chalamet as the rarest of breeds in modern Hollywood, a movie star with the ability to draw crowds to theaters despite not having worked in a superhero spectacle so far.

Chalamet was coming off of the smash hit Wonka, which grossed $630 million worldwide only recently. His combined global gross in the last few months has now passed $1 billion. Dune: Part Two grossed an estimated $29 million domestically this weekend, taking its total to $205 million after 17 days. The science-fiction sequel has now grossed $289 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $494 million. What this also means is that Dune: Part Two has overtaken the first Dune at the worldwide box office in essentially a little over two weeks; the movie will hit the half-billion mark globally as early as Monday.

Granted, the first film debuted in mid-pandemic 2021, and more infamously, was released day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. Also directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune ended its theatrical run with a little over $100 million domestically and $400 million worldwide. It recently added $30 million to its global haul, after a one-week re-release. Villeneuve wasn’t pleased with the decision to release his sprawling film on streaming, and he made his displeasure known. The studio appears to have made up for the mistake by leaving no stone unturned in promoting Dune: Part Two as a must-watch on the biggest screens available.

Can 'Dune: Part Two' Match 'Oppenheimer's Blockbuster Box Office Run?

The strategy appears to have paid off, with the movie having now passed the $100 million milestone in IMAX revenue alone. Of this, $50 million has come from domestic IMAX venues, while $54 million has come from foreign IMAX theaters. Dune: Part Two is also playing in around a dozen global venues that are equipped to screen it in the optimum IMAX 70mm format, which was recently popularized by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Dune: Part Two is closely following in the footsteps of Nolan’s film, which is still playing in select theaters after grossing over $960 million worldwide and earning seven Oscars.

Dune: Part Two concludes Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel. The filmmaker has expressed interest in directing a third installment as well, although he’ll likely work on a separate project first. Dune: Part Two also stars Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Christopher Walken, and others. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

