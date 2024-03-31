The Big Picture Dune: Part Two continues to dominate the global box office, surpassing $600 million in sales.

Director Denis Villeneuve solidifies his spot among top-budget filmmakers with over $1 billion gross between the two Dune movies.

Timothée Chalamet shines as a box office draw, with Dune close to becoming his highest-grossing film.

Despite Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire chewing into its screens and audience this weekend, fellow Warner Bros. and Legendary hit Dune: Part Two maintained its momentum at the global box office as it entered its second month of release. The epic science-fiction blockbuster passed two significant commercial milestones on its fifth weekend, extending its lead as the biggest film of the year so far.

Dune: Part Two has grossed $254 million domestically and another $373 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $626 million. This represents a nearly $200 million bump over the first Dune’s $430 million lifetime gross, $30 million of which came from a recent one-week re-release. Both films have been directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has now established himself as among the world’s foremost big-budget directors, alongside Christopher Nolan and James Cameron. It has also established star Timothée Chalamet as a bona-fide box office draw and is now just days away from overtaking Wonka’s $631 million lifetime haul as his biggest global hit.

Combined, Villeneuve's 'Dune' Movies Have Grossed Over $1 Billion Worldwide

Close

Villeneuve was vocally upset by W.B.’s controversial decision to release the first Dune day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. But the studio pulled out all the stops in its promotions and release strategy for Dune: Part Two, which was initially supposed to come out last year, but was delayed because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The film delivered an $82 million opening weekend domestically, setting a new record for the year, and has so far made over $134 million globally in the IMAX format. It’s the seventh-biggest IMAX release of all time, building upon the nearly $200 million global IMAX gross delivered by Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Dune: Part Two’s biggest overseas markets are China ($43 million), the U.K. ($38 million), France ($31 million), Germany ($30 million) and Australia ($17 million). Combined, Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel has grossed over $1 billion globally. The filmmaker has made his intention to direct a third film clear, although he has said that he doesn’t want to rush it, especially since both Dune and Dune: Part Two have raised the bar for literary adaptations and science-fiction films alike. While the first film has an 83% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the second movie has an even better 93% rating.

You can watch Dune: Part Two in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets