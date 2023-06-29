After the trailer for Dune: Part Two rolled out today, one of the standout elements was the revelation of new characters who are making their way to Arrakis. One of them is Academy Award winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter) who enters the second part of the epic adventure to play Emperor Shaddam IV.

In the novels, Shaddam is known for his insidious methods of trying to take control of House Atreides, and for succumbing to a blatant attack when subtlety fails. Since he’ll now be featured in the story, audiences will fully understand what’s behind the sudden attack on the Atreides family which was a huge arc of Dune: Part One.

Emperor Shaddam IV is Out For Atreides Blood in Dune: Part Two

In the trailer, a hint of Shaddam’s personality was teased with a simple look from Walken as his character is informed that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is still alive. He’s clearly not happy with that, which suggests the sequel will feature Shaddam pulling at no stops to get the job done. We also get to see Shaddam telling Paul what he thinks of his late father Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) – moments that are echoed in the first look images of Walken’s Shaddam. In the 1984 David Lynch movie, the character was played by the late José Ferrer (Cyrano de Bergerac).

Dune: Part Two will continue to follow Paul Atreides through the Arrakis desert, this time with Chani (Zendaya) by his side. The cast also features newcomers Austin Butler (Elvis) as a very bald Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan Corrino and Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die) as Lady Margot. Returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Charlotte Rampling.

2023 will reveal the true potential of Dune in movie theaters, since the first part had a hybrid release on the big screen and streaming platform Max. Still, the sci-fi epic was still able to rake in over $400 million worldwide and to immense critical acclaim. Dune: Part 2 is helmed by returning director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), who co-writes the script with Jon Spaihts (Prometheus). Part Two is based on the same novel by author Frank Herbert, which inspired Part One.

Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on November 3.

