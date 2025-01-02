Few actors had a better 2024 than Timothée Chalamet, who topline one of the biggest movies of the year that also earned major Oscar buzz in Dune: Part Two, and closed out the year by starring in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic that’s still chugging along in theaters to kick off the new year. The former of Chalamet’s endeavors, Dune: Part Two, began streaming on Max last year after it finished its theatrical and digital release runs, where it found swift success. At the end of 2024, Dune: Part Two also began streaming on Netflix, where it quickly rose to the top of the charts, sitting at #5 at the time of writing. Dune: Part Two earned scores of 92% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dune: Part Two comes from the visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is also responsible for its prequel which won six Oscars, Dune. Some of Villeneuve’s early work came from directing Prisoners, the 2013 psychological thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal that’s streaming on Max, and he followed that up later in the same year with Enemy, a mystery that also stars Gyllenhaal but is only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. In 2015, Villeneuve teamed up with Yellowstone scribe Taylor Sheridan for Sicario, the action thriller starring Benicio Del Toro and Emily Blunt that’s available to watch on Prime Video. He also worked with Jeremy Renner in 2016 on Arrival, and he teamed up with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in 2017 for Blade Runner 2049, the legacy sequel to Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

Who All Stars in ‘Dune: Part Two’?

While Dune: Part Two did not return Oscar Isaac nor Jason Momoa, only due to their respective characters passing away, it did return most of its stars while also adding a few big names. Zendaya stars alongside Chalamet in Dune: Part Two as Chani, his guide to learning the ways of the Fremen who he also falls in love with. Oscar-winner Javier Bardem also stars in Dune: Part Two as Stilgar, the Fremen leader who believes Paul is the prophesied Messiah. Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson also reprised their roles in Dune: Part Two, with Austin Butler and Florence Pugh also joining the cast.

Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet and was directed by Denis Villeneuve. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Dune: Part Two on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX