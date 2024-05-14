The Big Picture Dune: Part Two arrives on Max next Tuesday, May 21, following the success of the first movie and its $708.4 million box office gross.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, the film explores Paul Atreides' journey with the Fremen and Chani as he seeks revenge against his family's destroyers.

Director Denis Villeneuve is already planning Dune 3, but wants to take time to ensure the best screenplay for the potential sequel.

Come aboard one and all! Strap in those seat belts as we make our journey to Arrakis in search of spice, the Shai-Halud and, of course, the Lisan al Gaib. All this will be coming to you from the comfort of your home, or on the go, as Dune: Part Two is set to be available to stream on Max. From filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the second Dune movie will begin streaming on the platform from next Tuesday, May 21. The imminent arrival on streaming for Dune: Part Two comes on the back of the sequel currently holding the position of 2024's most successful picture at the box office, grossing over $708.4 million to date. The sequel's performance has pushed the combined total of the Dune movies to gross $1.2 billion worldwide.

Dune: Part Two is the completion of the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction novel of the same name, which began with Dune in 2021. Per the official synopsis, "Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee." Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role of Paul Atreides, the film also boasts a sprawling, star-studded cast that includes Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux. They join the original cast from the 2021 film, which includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård.

The arrival of Dune: Part Two on Max comes in the wake of the film becoming available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD through online and physical stores. The film was directed by Villeneuve from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe produced Dune: Part Two. The executive producers on the project include Joshua Grode, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison.

Dune: Messiah Is Coming Next

Both Dune movies have enjoyed immense financial and critical success, which has only heightened the desire for more action from the desert dunes of Arrakis and the Lisan al Gaib. In accordance to that desire, Villeneuve is officially working on Dune 3. While the three-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker is excited about taking on the challenge of Dune: Messiah, in an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Villeneuve suggests he'd like to take a break first. He explained:

“Now that there’s a Part Two, I just want to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah, that we have the best screenplay on the table. And for that, I want to take the time to do it. And I think it would be healthy that I don’t go back necessarily in the desert right away, that I make a little detour, maybe. But honestly, I don’t know what my future is right now, which I love because I worked the past six years nonstop. It’s a blessing, but I need that. It would be nice to make sure that if we do Dune: Messiah, I want to make the best movie ever, so I want to just take my time.”

Dune: Part Two arrives at Max on May 21.