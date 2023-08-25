The Big Picture Dune: Part Two reveals a brand-new image, showing Paul Atreides wandering the wilderness of Arrakis as he prepares for an epic war.

Director Denis Villeneuve emphasizes that this film will be more focused on war and will expand on the emotional love story between Paul and Chani.

Despite delays in release, the Dune universe is set to continue expanding with a television spin-off and plans for a third film based on Dune: Messiah.

The release of Dune: Part Two may be a little while away due to its recent delay, but that won’t stop the hype from gearing up. In an exclusive from Empire Magazine, a brand-new image from the upcoming epic science fiction film has been revealed, teasing the continuation of Paul Atreides’ story as he embarks on an epic war against the forces that wronged him.

Following the fall of House Atreides, Dune: Part Two will focus on Paul’s (Timothée Chalamet) team-up with the Fremen, leading him to launch an epic war against House Harkonnen and the Imperial forces in control. However, the latest image of the film features a calmer look at Paul, who is depicted wandering the wilderness of Arrakis, with its soft blue sky looming in the background as he learns the ways of the desert.

“The first movie was more contemplative – a young man discovering a world. Here, it’s a war movie,” said director Denis Villeneuve in an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine. The director added that the film will also focus and expand on the relationship between Paul and Chani (Zendaya), who finally meet by the end of the first film. “At the very core is a love story between Paul and Chani,” He said. “How Paul will gain her trust, how she will open her heart to him, and how they will find a way to free Chani’s world from the Harkonnen grip. It’s a much more emotional movie.”

Image via Empire Magazine

Despite Its Most Recent Delay, The ‘Dune’ Universe Will Continue to Expand

Dune: Part Two was initially slated to debut exclusively in theaters this November before eventually being pushed back due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Following the first film’s shift from its original 2020 release date due to COVID-19, delays have ironically become an unofficial tradition for the franchise. However, despite the uphill battle, Legendary Pictures plans to continue expanding the Dune universe with an upcoming television spin-off titled Dune: The Sisterhood, which will focus on the origins of the Bene Gesserit. Additionally, plans for a third film based on Dune: Messiah are also in the works, but there is no word yet on when to expect the movie, especially with the writer’s strike also in effect. Until then, fans can embark on another epic journey to Arrakis when Dune: Part Two is released exclusively in theaters next year.

Dune: Part Two hits the big screen on March 15, 2024. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming epic science fiction film below.