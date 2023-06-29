Head to back Arrakis in the new trailer for Dune: Part Two. The upcoming sequel continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who seeks revenge against the Emperor after losing his father and his home during the last installment. The sands of the desert will be soaked in blood, when the Fremen launch their war on the people that have oppressed the galaxy for years. No one will be safe from the violence coming in Denis Villeneuve's groundbreaking sequel, sending larger-than-life characters into the conflict that will define the future of their people.

Back in the first movie, Paul was still a young man learning how to control the abilities he inherited from his mother (Rebecca Ferguson) and, while his family was expecting him to inherit his father's position later on, no one could've expected what would happen next. The Emperor (played by Christopher Walken in the upcoming sequel) betrayed the Atreides family, ordering the death of Paul's father, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac). Paul was forced to run away from his home, feeling completely lost in the cruel desert. After the attack, there was only one place left to tur to: The home of the mysterious fremen.

A recurring dream for Paul was the vision of a beautiful fremen woman. He didn't know who she was, or what the meaning of the visions were. But everything changed when he met Chani (Zendaya), and he realized why it was so important for them to be in the same place. An ancient prophecy established that someone with Paul's profile would be crucial for the future of the galaxy, but Chani doesn't really care about any old fairy tales. The safety of the fremen is what will motivate the fierce warriors to stand behind Paul, as the couple deals with what they feel for one another.

Image via Warner Bros

New Faces Arrive on Arrakis

A sequel of such a big scale couldn't hold back on any aspect of its production, and the new additions to the cast of the franchise prove just how confident Warner Bros. feels about Paul's story. Florence Pugh is set to play Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter and an enigmatic character who is about to get involved in the inevitable conflict. On the other hand, Austin Butler has been cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the planned successor of Arrakis after the Atreides family were forced to leave the place. On November 3, Paul Atreides' journey continues, setting the stage for the biggest war the sands of Arrakis have ever witnessed.

Dune: Part 2 arrives in theaters on November 3. Check out the new trailer below: