The Big Picture The Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket became an unexpected internet sensation, sparking NSFW jokes and memes due to its bold design.

Despite mixed feelings from the cast, the sandworm-themed bucket sold out quickly, showcasing its marketing success.

The bucket's unique design process, from initial creative hurdles to unexpected critique, highlights the allure of quirky collectibles.

In a world where movie marketing can sometimes feel as vast and complex as the desert landscapes of Arrakis, the Dune: Part Two promotional popcorn bucket has carved out a niche that’s as deep as the sandworms it represents. This year, Denis Villeneuve’s sequel not only dominated box office discussions but also the realm of bizarre cinema collectibles, thanks to an AMC Theatres popcorn bucket designed to look like the gaping maw of a sandworm.

The bucket became an internet sensation, leading to a flurry of both amusement and discomfort. Its design, intended to celebrate the film’s iconic creatures, ended up sparking a wide array of NSFW jokes and memes that caught even the creator by surprise. In a conversation with Polygon, Zinc Group's Rod Mason shared his amusement and slight bafflement at the reception, noting that no one expected the bucket to become the butt of so many jokes. Similarly, Villeneuve found the whole situation hilariously unexpected, remarking on the bucket's genius and admitting his peace with its bizarre fame.

However, the cast of Dune: Part Two had mixed feelings about the bucket. During an appearance on a popular talk show, the likes of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were visibly taken aback by the bucket's bold design, which led to some uneasy laughs and candid remarks about its unsettling aesthetic. Behind the scenes, the design process was as detailed as it was creative. Marcus Gonzalez, Zinc Group's global creative director, explained the initial creative hurdles. ​“We kept going back and forth going, ‘Is the pain box going to work?’" He continued, "And although the pain box is iconic, and it’s something that Dune fans know, it also has to be something that is recognizable. It’s got to have that nag factor so someone has to be like, Oooh, I want that.”

Ultimately, the sandworm was chosen for its iconic status. "My art director suggested, ‘Hey, what if it was a worm coming out of the sand but we do it as a lid to go on top of a tin?" Gonzalez explains. "I thought, Well, that’s actually perfect." However, the final product’s uniform teeth—a departure from the random, jagged nature described in Frank Herbert’s books—became a focal point for unexpected critique. Gonzales went on to say:

"It isn’t just about sticking your hand in a dark hole. It’s: What’s the cool factor about it? Are you sticking your hand through a neck hole from a severed head for a zombie movie or something? [But] that completely changes the perceived ick factor on it.”

Was the 'Dune' Popcorn Bucket a Success?

Image via NBC

From a marketing perspective, the bucket's success was undeniable. It sold out quickly, proving that even the most unexpected items could drive fan engagement and become coveted collectibles. The incident has led industry observers to dub this era the "golden age of popcorn buckets," a testament to how far movie theaters will go to enhance the cinematic experience in creative and sometimes surreal ways. “It’s definitely put popcorn buckets, particularly premium ones, on the radar,” said Gonzalez. Indeed, Ryan Reynolds is said to have designed his own popcorn bucket that puts the sensual sandworm to shame.

In the end, the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket saga is a perfect storm of cinema culture, fan enthusiasm, and internet humor, encapsulating how modern movie marketing can sometimes morph into its own form of entertainment. Whether it’s viewed as a clever collectible or a filthy-minded misstep, it’s clear that the sandworm bucket will be remembered long after the desert sands of Arrakis have settled.

Dune: Part Two is available on digital now.