Legendary Entertainment has released yet another promotional poster for Dune ahead of its highly anticipated fall release. The film, set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max this October, has amassed an impressive cast of Hollywood stars, all showcased in the new poster tweeted out by Legendary, captioned simply with, “It begins.”

The new poster features eight of the film’s primary characters, including Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his parents (Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac), along with Chani (Zendaya), Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Gurney Hallek (Josh Brolin), and Liet Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster). Bathed in cool tones, each character stares stoically into the distance, conveying the weight and depth of the science-fiction epic they are a part of.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 12 New ‘Dune’ Images Give Us a High-Resolution Look at Oscar Isaac's Glorious Beard

Adapted from the groundbreaking 1965 science-fiction novel, Dune is the second attempt at bringing author Frank Herbert’s work to the big-screen, after David Lynch’s much-lamented film in 1984, starring Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides. Comparable to Lord of the Rings for its effect on pop culture, Dune is considered one of the most influential science fiction novels of all time, making director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation both highly anticipated and highly feared by fans of the original work.

Villeneuve’s film is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the work, giving the lengthy source material plenty of space to breathe. With a world premiere set for the Venice International Film Festival in September, the film joins HBO Max’s planned prequel series centered around the Bene Gesserit, Dune’s mysterious organization of female theologians and scientists. If all goes to plan, the science fiction giant could prove lucrative for Warner Bros.

Dune also stars Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian, and Charlotte Rampling, with a screenplay from Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth. The film is produced by Villeneuve, and executive produced by Spaihts, Herbert W. Gains, Joshua Grode, John Harrison, Brian and Kim Herbert, Tanya Lapointe, Byron Merritt, and Thomas Tull.

Dune will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22. Check out the new poster below:

KEEP READING: ‘Dune’ HBO Max Series Taps ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Diane Ademu-John as New Showrunner

Share Share Tweet Email

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Windows PCs Through Xbox App 100s of games are now available through the Xbox App.

Read Next