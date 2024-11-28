Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Dune: Prophecy Episode 2.

In the best scene in this week's episode of Dune: Prophecy, Sister Lila (Chloe Lea) faces one of the greatest trials of the Sisterhood: the Agony. But the scene in "Two Wolves" is very different from the one we have seen before in Dune: Part Two, when Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) faces the same trial. These two scenes are set more than 10,000 years apart, so the ritual has evolved a lot in the meantime, but time isn't the only factor to take into consideration here.

Lila Faces a More Primitive Version of the Agony in 'Dune: Prophecy'

For the Sisterhood, surviving the Agony is what makes a Reverend Mother. When Lila's time comes, however, she is still barely an Acolyte. Her mission is to survive the Rossak poison, learn how to harness her body's own chemistry, and activate her genetic memory, allowing her to interact with her dead forebears.

The Rossak poison is the main difference between Lila's and Paul's Agony. In the early days of the Sisterhood, when they were still known as the Sorceresses of Rossak, spice was still in very short supply, and they hadn't yet discovered the Water of Life. The order's headquarters was on Rossak, a planet covered by a lush but toxic forest, where the poison itself originates from.

The poison itself was discovered by Lila's great-great-grandmother, Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson), during the Machine Wars. The thinking machines had crafted a virus to kill humans, and, when she was infected, Raquella used the Rossak poison to survive, emerging as the first-ever Reverend Mother. Her experience set rules for how the Agony works.

'Dune: Prophecy's Agony Evolves and Changes Until the Time of Paul Atreides

Lila's Agony is a striking scene, offering a more detailed look at the whole process, blurring the lines between chemistry and spirit, with the former overcoming the latter. While using the Rossak drug requires a controlled environment and careful handling of the substance, the process Paul Atreides undergoes is about spirit and ritual rather than science and control.

Instead of the Rossak poison, Paul's Agony uses the Water of Life, which is the bile extracted from a young sandworm. Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) experiences the Agony at the beginning of the movie, and it awakens not only her genetic memory, but also that of her unborn child, Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy), and both become Reverend Mothers.

By then, the Bene Gesserit's influence has expanded beyond Wallach IX and the Great Houses through the Missionaria Protectiva, their missionary program. On Arrakis, the Sisterhood have even taken control over Fremen traditions, where the ritual evolved into something mystical and deeply spiritual.

Paul’s Agony Is Also Defined by His Role as the Chosen One

Another key difference between how the Agony is portrayed in Prophecy and in Part Two is the people that go through it. Lila is young, still learning about the ways of the Sisterhood, when she is thrust upon the responsibility of undergoing the Agony before she knows she is ready. Paul Atreides, on the other hand, is sure that he will survive the Agony because of who he is: the Chosen One.

Every Bene Gesserit Sister who goes through the Agony risks death — you either emerge as a Reverend Mother, or die. For men, there is no risk; death is certain. For Paul, the Agony is the final step in understanding who he is and the role he is supposed to play. He doesn't emerge as a Reverend Mother, but the Kwisatz Haderach, the one who is prophesied to lead humanity into the future. Both Lila and Paul face the Agony under a lot of pressure, and their responsibilities are what defines both their experiences as much as the process itself.

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Sundays.

