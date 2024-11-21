Set ten millennia before the events of Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies, Dune: Prophecy focuses on the origin of the Bene Gesserit. Despite the different setting, however, some things are clear right in the series premiere, like the Sisterhood's so-called Grand Plan. In "The Hidden Hand," Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) is already orchestrating noble weddings and planning centuries into the future - but for what, exactly?

The Sisterhood’s Grand Plan Is a Long-Term Eugenics Program

In the movies, we see the culmination of the Bene Gesserit Grand Plan with the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). By then, the goal is clear: the birth of a superior human being whom they call the Kwisatz Haderach. This person, a man, represents the next step in human evolution, accumulating the mental and physical abilities of the Bene Gesserit (despite being male), the computational powers of the Mentat, and the prescience of a Guild Navigator.

To achieve the goal of breeding the Kwisatz Haderach, the Bene Gesserit carefully plan every wedding and genetic crossing between the Great Houses of the Imperium. The final stage comes from a marriage between an Atreides and a Harkonnen, thus uniting the two most powerful houses in the Imperium. It's not clear how many times these two houses are crossed over the millennia, though, only that they have to be at the end.

This program also seeks to incorporate the bloodlines of as many of the Great Houses as possible, which explains why it takes the Sisterhood so long to achieve it. This is to ensure the Kwisatz Haderach possesses a genetic blend that maximizes prescient potential, intelligence, and political prowess.

In ‘Prophecy’ the Plan Is Still in its Earliest Stages

In "The Hidden Hand," Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), heir to Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong), is set to marry nine-year-old Pruwet Richese (Charlie Hodson-Prior), following the Sisterhood's designs. According to Valya Harkonnen, this wedding is supposed to stabilize the Corrino bloodline for centuries, at a moment when bloodlines are still being formed.

Prophecy takes place around a century after the Machine War, in which humanity finally defeated and banned artificial intelligence ("thinking machines") from the universe. This historical context shapes the Sisterhood's belief in the supremacy of human intellect and their long-term plan to guide human evolution without relying on forbidden technologies​​. To make the breeding program work, Valya uses a genetical matrix, which contains information on the bloodlines of every major house in the Imperium.

In Prophecy, however, this plan is still in its earliest stages, and even Valya doesn’t seem to fully grasp it yet. Right now, her goal apparently is to stabilize the noble bloodlines for as long as possible, preventing conflicts between them, and ensuring a member of the Sisterhood sits on the throne, which could happen once Ynez completes her training on Wallach IX.

Mother Raquella’s Vision May Hold the Key to the Sisterhood’s Grand Plan

At the end of "The Hidden Hand," however, the Sisterhood's plan is frustrated when Pruwet Richese is assassinated the same way as Truthsayer Kasha (Jihae Kim). This is a major setback, meaning someone is aware of the Sisterhood's intentions and is taking action against them. The key to solving this crisis may have been given in the episode's opening sequence, though.

On her deathbed, Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson) has a vision while holding young Valya's (Jessica Barden) hand. She says there is a reckoning coming, and sees a sandworm devouring the Sisterhood headquarters in a desert landscape. Finally, Mother Raquella tells Valya to lead the Sisterhood, claiming she is the one who "will see the burning truth and know." Pruwet and Kasha were both burned, possibly making the "burning truth" Valya is supposed to see. How this fits into the Bene Gesserti Grand Plan, however, depends on what Valya really sees.

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Sundays.

