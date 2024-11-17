Before Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) began his controversial ascent to the throne, the vast and expansive galaxy of Dune was a very different place. In fact, visiting other planets outside the titular one of Arakis is a somewhat rare occasion, with the small list of exceptions including the respective home planets of the Atreides and Harkonnen houses. In Dune: Prophecy, which takes place thousands of years prior to the events of Denis Villeneuve's ongoing trilogy, will expand this vast universe of the classic sci-fi novels like never before.

Dune: Prophecy is almost certainly aiming to be the Game of Thrones of the Dune franchise, focusing heavily on the political intrigue and shady affairs of the Imperium. At the center of these affairs are the Bene Gesserit - the seemingly all-knowning organization of women who have mysterious motivations and even more mysterious abilities. Their goals are unknown to even that of the mighty Imperium, but one thing is for certain - the pieces they are placing will decide the fate of the galaxy as they know it. Want to know who the main players of this deadly game are? Read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide for Dune: Prophecy.

Emily Watson / Jessica Barden

Valya Harkonnen

A pivotal character in Dune: Prophecy is Valia Harkonnen, who will be played in the series by two-time Oscar nominee and Chernobyl star Emily Watson. The younger version of the character will be played by The End of the F***ing World star Jessica Barden.

The name of "Harkonnen" should immediately send shivers down the spine of any Dune fan, as the family would eventually become the main antagonists Paul Atreides' odyssey. However, the family's power and influence has varied throughout the years and centuries. If the upcoming series is sticking to the source material as an adaptation of Sisterhood of Dune, then the house that Valya grew up in was at something of a low-point.

What hasn't changed at all about the Harkonnens is their immense hatred for the Atreides family, and in the original story, Valya is one of those bitter dissenters. Frustrated with her family's deteriorating influence and failing feud with the Atreides, Valya soon found herself drawn to the Bene Gesserit, and she proves herself quickly as a nearly undisputed master of The Voice - the mysterious magical ability that the Bene Gesserit can call upon. Eventually, through sheer grit and unflinching determination, Valya becomes the second-ever Mother Superior, thus commanding an immensely powerful organization that would ironically spell th eventual end of the Harkonnen dynasty.

Olivia Williams / Emma Canning

Tula Harkonnen

Another pivotal character in the rise of the Bene Gesserit, played by The Crown star Olivia Williams. Like Valya, Dune: Prophecy will have flashbacks featuring a younger version of the character, with this one having Masters of the Air star Emma Canning as the flashback performer.

Tula is the younger sister of Valya Harkonnen, and has lived her life being fiercely loyal to her family and siblings. Where her sister would eventually become the Bene Gesserit's leader, Tula is also a high-ranking member in the organization as a Reverend Mother. Tula is even betrothed to an Atreides at one point, but considering the long and historic rivalry between the Harkonnens and the Atreides, you can probably guess how well that goes.

Travis Fimmel

Desmond Hart

Travis Fimmel has plenty of experience in tense political dramas with his beloved role as Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings, and now he'll be playing another dashing rogue in Dune: Prophecy.

Desmond Hart could be Dune: Prophecy's possible equivalent to a character like Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa). The battle scars alone make clear that Hart has a violent past, potentially as a sort of soldier in one of the galaxy's many conflicts. It's also clear that he has no love for the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood, as the trailers show him conspiring with Emperor Corrino (Mark Strong) to take them down.

Mark Strong

Emperor Javicco Corrino

Dune: Prophecy is premiering just one week after another hit series for Max, The Penguin, which saw Mark Strong star as the younger version of deadly mobster Carmine Falcone. Now, Strong will already be back on Max and in a pivotal role to boot.

Long before the throne of the Imperium was controlled by Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV (Christopher Walken), his ancestor ruled the galaxy with Emperor Javicco Corrino. As Emperor, Javicco is charged with keeping the peace in the Imperium, which largely consists of stopping the empire's powerful houses from tearing each other to pieces. While the Bene Gesserit may be destined to become ubiquitous throughout the empire, Jacicco Corrino isn't willing to let them into the inner confines of his government.

Jodhi May

Empress Natalya Arat Corrino

From playing one queen already in The Witcher, Jodhi May will be playing another sovereign leader in Dune: Prophecy.

Where Emperor Shaddam ruled the Imperium by himself in the original Dune story, Emperor Javicco ruled alongside Empress Natalya Ara Corrino. In typical Dune fashion, the marriage between Natalya and Javicco was born less out of love and more out of strategy. Their union brought a near countless number of systems under the Imperium's control, and their management of said systems is of paramount importance.

Other Actors and Characters in 'Dune: Prophecy'