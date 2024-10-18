In just a few weeks, Dune fans will be returning to the tale first made famous by author Frank Herbert in his novel series. This time, instead of a big-screen engagement, the franchise will celebrate its dip into episodic storytelling with Dune: Prophecy. Set thousands of years before Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) rose to become the Lisan al Gaib, the TV show will focus on the birth of the Bene Gesserit, placing a special focus on the inside of House Harkonnen. With the camera shifting away from the character’s we’ve come to know so well over the last few years, Dune: Prophecy invites audiences to get to know a slew of new faces and names.

During a recent chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio, members of Prophecy’s cast and creative team sat down to chat about what audiences can expect from the franchise’s first foray onto the small screen. Included in the conversation were cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel as well as executive producer Jordan Goldberg and showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker.

When asked which specific installment they were each excited for audiences to see, everyone had different yet similar answers. For Fimmel, the Vikings alum revealed he was most excited for viewers to take in the entire thing, sharing, “I want them to get to the sixth, so the sixth.” Agreeing with her co-star, Williams added, “You have to. You have to sit through to the sixth. There’s no option.”

Pulling back the curtain on one of the show’s very first episodes, Watson said, “Episode 3 has got some really, really strange, quite disturbing events in it, which seem to come from the fetid brain beside me.”

Alison Schapker Can’t Pick Favorites

You can always leave it to a showrunner to be the proud parent of their project, and Schapker is no different. Unable to pin down one particular stand-out episode, the showrunner and executive producer said,

“I couldn't choose between the episodes, but I do agree, we really did try and give each one their own its own identity or their own hour. I think they're really robust and full episodes, and each one really changes things, so I don't think any episode is filler. The world is different after every episode.”

Dune: Prophecy is set to arrive on Max this November. Stay tuned to Collider for more to come from NYCC.

