As Dune: Part Two nears the end of its theatrical run as the highest-grossing movie of 2024 thus far, an upcoming spin-off series is further expanding its cast. A new report from Variety announced that the legendary Indian actor Tabu has joined the cast of the Max series titled Dune: Prophecy. Many fans will recognize Tabu from her role in The Life of Pi, the survival sea-adventure movie where she played Gita Patel alongside Irrfan Khan and Suraf Sharma. She has been working in the film industry for the better part of 20 years and has more than 40 award wins and 80 nominations to her name.

Tabu joins Camilla Beeput (Hijack, The Suspect), Sarah Lam (Shanghai Surprise, Lucky Man), Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves, Punch-Drunk Love), and Olivia Williams (The Ghost, The Sixth Sense) in the series. Tabu will play the recurring role of Sister Francesca, who is described as strong, intelligent, and alluring. Anna Foerster (The Day After Tomorrow, Underworld: Blood Wars), John Cameron (Legion, Fargo), and Richard J. Lewis (Westworld, A Million Little Things) have all been tapped to direct. The series will be adapted from the novel Sisterhood of Dune by original Dune author Frank Herbert's son, Brian Herbert.

What Is ‘Dune: Prophecy’ About?

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) rise to power on the desert planet Arrakis, and follows two Harkonnen sisters who are fighting for the history of humankind, and inevitably work together to form the group known as the Bene Gesserit. In Dune: Part One and Two, the Bene Gesserit are portrayed as an ominous group of powerful women who pull the strings of power from behind a dark curtain, with the ability to use The Voice to influence others to their will. They are trained from a young age and can control every function of their body, and have enhanced fighting skills and heightened physiological perception of others.

In addition to their impressive physical gifts, the Bene Gesserit also work in collaboration with the Great Houses to manipulate bloodlines and control the transfer of power. It is extremely rare that power shifts from one House, or even one person to another without the Bene Gesserit willing it so. Rebecca Ferguson's forceful performance as Lady Jessica will almost certainly help anticipation for Dune: Prophecy as it nears closer to release.

Dune: Part Two is still playing in theaters and is available to purchase on digital platforms ahead of the film's physical release tomorrow, May 14. Get tickets now and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on Dune: Prophecy.

