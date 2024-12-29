Dune: Prophecy, the spin-off/prequel series to the popular Dune movies by Denis Villeneuve, has wrapped its first season. With a short run of six episodes only, the first season seems like only the beginning of a much larger story. It's set 10,000 years before the Dune movies and the events featuring Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), following the establishment of the mysterious and powerful order, the Bene Gesserit. It's been officially announced that Dune: Prophecy will get a second season, meaning the ending, for now, is only the beginning for most of its characters.

By establishing power dynamics and key players, from emperors to rebels and the Bene Gesserit sisters, the first season concluded with some shocking revelations (but, no spoilers here). These revelations give all the characters more intricate connections and interesting backstories; the showrunners did a great job with the elaborate world-building. Some characters are more likable than others, while some are there to represent a certain virtue or sentiment; now that most are established, how do they rank?

10 Prince Constantine Corrino

Played by Josh Heuston

Image via HBO

Constantine Corrino (Josh Heuston) is Emperor Javicco Corrino's (Mark Strong) illegitimate son; he had him with Sister Francesca (Tabu), with whom he seems to have had a passionate love affair. Javicco and Francesca are apart because the Bene Gesserit aren't consorts but royal advisors, and though they can be wives and partners, they more often choose the Sisterhood, or the Bene Gesserit, above everything else.

Constantine knows Francesca is his mother, and he enjoys her company, but is obviously lonely in seeking approval and love from his father, Javicco. Throughout the first season, he seems unsure of who he should be— a helper to his sister Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), a loyal servant to his father, the Emperor, or someone more independent and stable. Constantine is relatable to anyone who feels like they have to earn their parents' love. It remains to be seen if he'll become like his father during his time as fleet commander.

9 Empress Natalya Arat

Played by Jodhi May

Image via HBO

Empress Natalya (Jodhi May) is Javicco's wife and a strong opponent of the Bene Gesserit. She doesn't like their influence on the Emperor, especially Francesca, who is his older son's mother; she tries her best to get The Sisterhood away from the royal court, but Javicco is torn between wanting to show power and his need for a Truth Sayer (as the Bene Gesserit appointed to the royals are called).

Natalya's marriage to Javicco is very significant for the diplomatic alliances across planets, but her lack of trust in him grows daily. She is cunning, always one step ahead in her mind, and knows what to say and how to achieve things for herself. Jodhi May portrays her in a subtle but obvious way, mostly acting through facial expressions as reactions to Javicco's increasing instability; she shines best in scenes where she's alone, carrying the weight of her character. With a promise Natalya makes in Episode 5, her real self is yet to be uncovered.

8 Sister Jen

Played by Faoileann Cunningham

Image via HBO

One of the acolytes of The Sisterhood under Tula Harkonnen's (Olivia Williams) command is Sister Jen (Faoileann Cunningham). Jen's inquisitive mind and rebellious nature dominate each episode that follows the apprentices living on Wallach IX, where the Bene Gesserit headquarters is located. Jen has qualities that fit someone who is more than likely to lead later in life; her fiery personality is the perfect fit for The Sisterhood. This is something Tula and Valya also remark in a conversation, with Tula comparing Jen to the younger Valya (Jessica Barden).

Jen is fierce, an independent thinker, and unafraid to ask for what's right. Her personality can be relatable to those that always question the status quo, even if the odds are in their favor. An adamant seeker of truth and justice, Jen is portrayed by Irish actress Faoileann Cunningham, who embodies Jen's rebellious spirit well. With Jen getting a lot more screen time, it's almost certain she'll be a key player in the future of The Sisterhood.

7 Princess Ynez Corrino

Played by Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

Image via HBO

Princess Ynez, often called Nez by her brother Constantine, is the daughter of Javicco and Natalya. She is also the official heir to the royal throne, and she believes joining The Sisterhood and learning swordplay will help her rule better once her time comes. Though her mother disapproves of her joining The Sisterhood, Ynez is adamant, which is a big part of her personality. Ynez is also rebellious and a justice-seeker, who doesn't always fare well in matters of the royal court.

The Danish actress Sarah-Sofie Boussnina portrays Ynez; she may be familiar to viewers from the Swedish-Danish show The Bridge. As Ynez gets pushed to the side sometimes, she still tries the best she can to fight for justice; it seems she might even go against her royal heritage in her fight for what's right. Boussnina said Ynez tries to use her power in a way that feels authentic to her, which is what she's able to depict in each scene where Ynez tries to get her ideas across.

6 Sister Theodosia

Played by Jade Anouka

Image via HBO

Sister Theodosia (Jade Anouka) is still an acolyte, but Valya decides to take her along for a trip to her home planet where House Harkonnen is established. In Episode 3, audiences find out exactly why Theodosia was picked among so many students; she has a unique ability that helps Valya get over her earliest regrets, and one that will likely play a massive part in the future of The Sisterhood. Like most acolytes, Theodosia is ambitious, but she also keeps her cards close to her chest.

Still, Theodosia isn't just unique because of her special powers; Tula also notices she is Valya's favorite student, while Valya sees herself in Theodosia, who was taken in after having nowhere else to go. Theodosia is loyal, capable, and very powerful. Unlike Jen, she's more likely to agree with Valya's decisions as Mother Superior, or at least be more adjacent to them in the future. Jade Anouka plays Theodosia and may be familiar to viewers from His Dark Materials and Chewing Gum.

5 Kieran Atreides

Played by Chris Mason

Image via HBO

Kieran Atreides (Chris Mason) is one of the few survivors of the Atreides clan and a direct descendant of House Atreides founder, Vorian Atreides. When Valya Harkonnen hears Kieran's last name, she anticipates trouble and disruption in her plans. Though her revenge against the Atreides' is a deeper conflict between their two houses, Kieran is likely to widen that gap of conflict. Kieran is the royal swordsmaster and the main participant in the rebellion against the royal court. With his skills being used at the royal court, he's capable of getting inside information and feeding it to his rebel friends.

Still, Kieran is also emotional, passionate, and brave; his love for Ynez may get in the way of his plans, but his desire to free the empire from corrupt rulers doesn't waver. With some more emotional moments, Kieran shows why House Atreides and its members, like Paul and Leto (Oscar Isaac), are the heroes of Dune. Chris Mason plays Kieran and is the perfect choice for the role; his performance is fiery and often carries the scenes he's in.

4 Mikaela

Played by Shalom Brune-Franklin

Image via HBO

Mikaela (Shalom Brune-Franklin) plays a game of doubles: she poses as a part of the rebels but is actually a Bene Gesserit in hiding, sent by Valya to oversee the resistance. She provides Valya with all the information she might need, while also fueling the fire in the resistance to keep them going according to plan. Most importantly, Mikaela is the only Fremen depicted in Dune: Prophecy, which is made obvious by her blue eyes. She is strong-willed, very sober in thinking and deduction, and loyal; not much can deter her from her goals.

Though she does have a duplicitous role, which implies hypocrisy, Mikaela may actually be the only character who is unapologetically true to herself. Her identity as a Fremen from Arrakis is obvious because of her eyes, so she can't hide the most important aspect of herself; that's why she never tries to. She may be integral to Valya's plans later on or may become a rogue agent whose purpose changes from following The Sisterhood to returning to Arrakis.

3 Valya Harkonnen

Played by Emily Watson & Jessica Barden