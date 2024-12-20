Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Dune: Prophecy Episode 5.

Dune: Prophecy has finally given us the truth about Desmond Hart's (Travis Fimmel) identity, and no one saw it coming. This week's episode, "In Blood, Truth," reveals that he is actually Tula Harkonnen's (Olivia Williams) son with Orry Atreides (Milo Callaghan), and holds a grudge against the Sisterhood because of how he grew up alone, having to scavenge to survive. Desmond is already an original creation of the series, but his backstory now goes into fully uncharted territory in Dune lore. Still, there are a few similarities between his origins and what happens in the books.

In the Dune Books, Tula Harkonnen Has a Child With Orry Atreides

Image via HBO

Dune: Prophecy bases its story on the Great Schools of Dune book trilogy by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, but also takes many liberties, the main one being Desmond Hart himself. There is no Desmond Hart in the Dune books, which is why his identity has been such a mystery even for hardcore Dune fans. The storyline that culminates in his birth, however, is plucked straight from the novels.

In Episode 3, "Sisterhood Above All," a flashback sequence shows young Tula Harkonnen (Emma Canning) slaughtering the men of House Atreides on a hunting trip. Her boyfriend, Orry Atreides, proposes to her, but she also ends up killing him to avenge the death of their brother, Griffin (Earl Cave). This whole plot also happens in the books, but culminates in Tula killing just Orry and hiding her pregnancy to avoid further problems.

We never learn who that child is, however, as the book trilogy concludes before Tula gives birth, and there is no other Dune work set afterward that mentions Tula's child. Information on her pregnancy does get out, though, and makes for another epic moment in the Atreides-Harkonnen feud.

Tula’s Pregnancy Is Revealed in a Duel Against Vorian Atreides

Close

The name Vorian Atreides has been mentioned a lot in Dune: Prophecy, but we have yet to meet him. He is one of the key characters in the Dune universe up until the Great Schools of Dune trilogy and motivates Valya Harkonnen's (Emily Watson/Jessica Barden) whole grudge against House Atreides. When he learns of Orry Atreides' assassination, he decides to track Tula down with Orry's brother, Willem.

Vorian then fosters rumors that he has gone to Corrin, the place of the Butlerian Jihad's last battle and where the feud effectively started, making things even more tempting for Valya, who always had a flair for drama. She and Tula both go to Corrin, with Valya engaging Vorian in combat and Tula fighting Willem. Valya actually defeats Vorian, but, as Willem is about to kill Tula, he stops the young Atreides boy. She then reveals that she is pregnant with Orry's son, leaving everyone shocked.

The revelation creates a moment of hesitation in which a third party intervenes, allowing everyone to flee. However, a child possessing both Atreides and Harkonnen blood offers a potential leverage or a way to influence the longstanding conflict. This realization occurs after Valya sends Tula back to Wallach IX for "reeducation" and closer monitoring.

Desmond Hart’s Parentage Poses a Timeline Problem for ‘Dune: Prophecy’

The main issue with Desmond Hart being Tula's son with Orry Atreides is that, from now on, the books can't serve as a guideline for Dune: Prophecy and for fans trying to figure out what's next. It's unlikely that the Harkonnen-Atreides duel on Corrin has already taken place, since it hasn't been mentioned at all in Season 1. It may be a plot point in a potential second season, perhaps even in a flashback, but, right now, it's hard to place it in the series timeline.

Desmond may be the reckoning that Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson) warned about on her deathbed, and things seem to be headed for a confrontation between them and the Harkonnen sisters. The mystery of Desmond Hart doesn't end there, however, as there are many things about him that have yet to come to light as the season nears its finale.

