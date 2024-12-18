Dune: Prophecy's latest episode, "In Blood, Truth," features many decisive developments that have long been brewing in the series. For one, Mikaela's (Shalom Brune-Franklin) cover is finally blown and her identity as a member of the Bene Gesserit revealed to Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason), who himself is taken into custody after learning the hard way not to leave evidence of intergalactic conspiracy out in the open. Yet, Episode 5's greatest revelation doesn't come until its final moments, and the latest turn in Alison Schapker's prequel completely redefines everything we know about Desmond Hart's (Travis Fimmel) role in the show.

’Dune: Prophecy’s Latest Episode Drops a Bombshell About Desmond Hart’s True Heritage

Close

The beginning of Episode 5 makes it clear that it's a great time to be Desmond Hart in the Imperium. Following his successful protection of the royal family during Episode 4's Landsraad, Hart is given the prestigious title of "Bashar" to illustrate the Emperor Javicco's (Mark Strong) faith in his judgment, which Hart subsequently uses to carry out sweeping raids on suspected insurgent activities across Salusa Secundus. His incursion into Mikaela's activities is cut short, however, when the Fremen Bene Gesserit detonates explosives given to her by Valya (Emily Watson). Hart's recovery from his attack subsequently coincides with the Sisterhood receiving Valya's sample of Hart's DNA on Wallach IX, where an analysis by the Bene Gesserit's thinking machine, Anirul, reveals Hart is descended from both an Atreides and Harkonnen bloodline.

Judging from Tula's (Olivia Williams) shocked expression as she listens to Anirul's analysis, as well as Hart's own admission that he was abandoned on Arrakis by a sister, Dune: Prophecy heavily implies Hart is Tula's son from her bloody relationship with Orry Atreides (Milo Callaghan). This familial connection alters the course of the series in a major way. For one, the knowledge that Tula is now being forced to oppose her own son means we're in for an incredibly personal confrontation in next week's finale, and Hart's relationship to Tula furthers Dune: Prophecy's exploration of what it means to be a Harkonnen. In fact, Hart's fixation on the Sisterhood's destruction can now be compared to Valya's own feud with the Atreides, demonstrating how House Harkonnen is perpetually defined by its insatiable lust for revenge.

The Revelations of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Episode 5 Give Us Greater Insight Into Desmond Hart’s Motivations

On a more personal level, Episode 5's revelations about Desmond Hart's past also allow us to gain a firmer grasp on his internal motivations. Throughout the series, Hart's hatred of the Bene Gesserit has been explained by his own self-righteousness, with Hart repeatedly reiterating that he hates Valya's sisters because he sees how they undermine Emperor Javicco's ability to govern with strength. This position is undermined by our new knowledge of Hart's backstory, however. Knowing now that Hart was abandoned by a sister to fend for himself on Arrakis, Hart all but admits to Empress Natalya (Jodhi May) that his attacks against the Bene Gesserit stem more from a personal vendetta than ideological position, and Hart's subsequent intimacy with the Empress could even represent a search for the maternal figure he lacked as a child.

Yet, with all that in mind, Episode 5 also gives us plenty of reasons to be skeptical of its biggest bombshell, and this is because we still can't be sure that Desmond Hart is actually Desmond Hart. Dune: Prophecy has already given us evidence to suggest Hart might currently be controlled by thinking machines, and Episode 5 certainly fuels those theoretical flames. Not only can another mechanical whirring be heard faintly in the background as Hart kisses the Empress, but Mother Raquella (Cathy Tyson) also compares Hart's power to the Omnius Plague while in possession of Lila's (Chloe Lea) body. This resemblance raises further questions about what exactly happened to Hart after his abandonment on Arrakis, while Episode 5's insights imply the Sisterhood and House Harkonnen are both in greater danger than anyone knew in next week's finale.

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air every Sunday night.

WATCH ON MAX