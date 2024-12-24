The last scene in Dune: Prophecy Season 1 could very well be the first line in a Dune-inspired joke: "So, an Atreides, a Corrino, and a Harkonnen walk into the desert..." Indeed, Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) arriving on Arrakis accompanied by Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason) and Princess Ynez Corrino (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) sounds strange, but it happens because of a very specific combination of events that both answers some of the questions the audience had, and raises new ones for the recently-approved second season.

Valya’s Plot To Deal With Emperor Javicco Works, but Gets Out of Hand

House Harkonnen's apartment on Salusa Secundus is an important location in Season 1, where Valya does much of her plotting to get the Sisterhood back in the Imperium's good graces after Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) managed to get them thrown out of court. It's also where she gathers Mother Francesca (Tabu) and Sister Theodosia (Jade Anouka) to plot Emperor Javicco's (Mark Strong) death and Princess Ynez's rescue from the imperial prison following her arrest by Empress Natalya (Jodhi May). Valya's plan is for Francesca to kill Javicco while she and Theodosia rescue Ynez from prison. Then, they would secure the princess, who is Javicco's heir, outside the palace until her coronation is assured.

Valya's plan works, but only to a point. Natalya and Desmond have their own plan to turn Javicco into a simple figurehead, with Natalya calling the shots. Right after she and Desmond confront him, Javicco goes to the throne room to find Valya sitting on his throne. She gives him another reality shock, him learning that he was never an important piece in anyone's game, not even his own, and that his relationship with Francesca is based only on her imprint on him. However, Francesca has also fallen in love with him — they even have a son, Constantine (Josh Heuston). When Javicco confronts her later in the evening, Francesca refuses to kill him, but he kills himself anyway, the only decision he ever made out of his own volition. Unexpectedly, Natalya kills Francesca immediately after, rushing out of the imperial quarters screaming that the Emperor has been assassinated, likely taking the throne afterward.

Valya does break Ynez out of prison along with Keiran Atreides, but at the cost of Theodosia's life. The three of them are then chased away from the palace by Desmond and his forces to the spaceport, where Valya faces him. With Tula Harkonnen's (Olivia Williams) unexpected help, she is able to confront Desmond and her fears and emerge victorious. That's because, earlier, Tula learned that Desmond uses a machine-engineered virus to activate the center of fear in the victim's brain, thus killing them out of overwhelming fear. If the victim is able to control their fear and let it pass through them, they survive. After defeating Desmond, the Harkonnen sisters part once again, with Valya headed for Arrakis with Ynez and Keiran, and Tula deciding to remain on Salusa Secundus to be close to Desmond, who is really her son.

Desmond Hart’s Vision Reveals a New Hidden Enemy

Throughout the season, every member of the Sisterhood has had nightmares sharing Desmond's mysterious vision, except for Sister Jen (Faoileann Cunningham). Understanding it drove Tula to leave the Sisterhood's headquarters on Wallach IX for Salusa Secundus, to try and free her son from whatever is causing so much suffering to so many people. This leaves a power vacuum in the school, with Mother Dorotea (Camilla Beeput) possessing her granddaughter Sister Lila's (Chloe Lea) body to take control of the school, which is facilitated by Sisters Emeline (Aoife Hinds) and Avila (Barbara Marten), who never had any love for the Harkonnen sisters. Right now, Jen is the only sound-minded Sister on Wallach IX, and Dorotea's hold over Lila's body will certainly not last indefinitely.

In Episode 4, "Twice Born," the sisters shared the nightmare, and now it's revealed that it's induced by Desmond's technovirus. When confronting him on Salusa Secundus, Valya finally has the nightmare herself, but, thanks to Tula, she manages to reach the end. The complete vision consists of an initial scene with the host's worst fear, then transporting them to Arrakis where they get a glimpse of the moment Desmond Hart is swallowed by Shai-Hulud into complete darkness, with a pair of cold blue eyes starring at them in the end. The two blue eyes are actually just a single light coming from a thinking machine operating Desmond's right eye, which is what he uses to activate the virus on his victims. At the end of the vision, he sees a dark silhouette against a bright yellow background watching over the operation on his eye, implying that everything is happening on Arrakis, which is why Valya takes Ynez and Keiran there.

What To Expect from ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Season 2?