[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Dune: Prophecy Season 1, Episode1]

The HBO prequel series Dune: Prophecy had a massive order to fill following Denis Villeneuve's take on the sci-fi epic, and, after Episode 1, "The Hidden Hand," we're feeling pretty confident it's yet another winner for the franchise. This shouldn't come as a surprise though because, as series writer Jordan Goldberg (Westworld) tells Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the writers room is full of "Dune fanatics," or rather, "Dune professionals."

After only one episode, Prophecy is already buzzing with political intrigue, and pulling out all the stops with story-driven shock value. This is, in large part, thanks to Travis Fimmel's cunning and lethal Desmond Hart. It was that shocking kill that left us with Game of Thrones-level flashbacks, and according to Fimmel, "[Desmond] feels justified in doing it."

During their conversation, Goldberg and Fimmel tease plenty more surprises to come and dig a little more into Desmond's psyche. They also share their favorite moments on set, which scenes to keep an eye out for, and talk about their talented cast. Check out the full interview in the video above, or you can read the interview transcript below.

'Dune: Prophecy' Writer Teases the Harkonnens "Aren't As Bad As You Think"

It all starts in the writers' room.

PERRI NEMIROFF: Jordan, you don't hold back with this show. You throw viewers into the deep end right away in terms of introducing many key players and locations. What kind of conversations do you and the team have to make sure that you do that in a way that lets it sink in for both fans and newcomers?

JORDAN GOLDBERG: Like every show, it starts in the writers’ room. We had a really great team of writers, some of those writers I like to call Dune fanatics, Dune professionals. They really know that world really well. It excites us as creators to be able to take these bits and pieces of iconography in this universe and put it into our show. The most exciting part of it for me was looking behind the veil at the Sisterhood, seeing their beginning origins. I also like looking at the tragic stories about the Harkonnen family — they're not as bad as you think they are, maybe. Also, the beginning stages of the Atreides and the Harkonnens, I think those are really interesting things to tell a story about.

I'll ask you a question that I asked Alison [Schapker] in the other room. I'm curious if your answer differs. But, I'll just play fair here and I'm gonna take Desmond out of the equation. Of all the key characters in this show, which one wound up being more creatively fulfilling than you ever could have imagined to craft a season-long arc for?

GOLDBERG: I think Valya Harkonnen is a really, really interesting character because it's a question of whether she's right or wrong. Her ethics you're putting quotation marks around [laughs], you know what I mean? It's just a very interesting thing. But I think she's doing things, in my opinion, for the right reason. It's an interesting version of an antihero in a way. It reminds me of, like, Carrie in Homeland — gets down in the dirt, willing to throw people under the bus, all to get what she needs. But I do feel like she's trying to save humanity from itself.

To start to tiptoe into Desmond now, what is the biggest difference between how you first pictured that character turning out and what Travis did with him in the final show that speaks to him as a unique actor?

GOLDBERG: Desmond is a fun character to conceptualize and to write for because he's like this Rasputin-like person. You don't know whether it's an act or it's real. You don't know whether he's been touched by the Maker and that's a real thing and he's got these supernatural abilities or if there's a story going on there. Because it's so fun to throw a lot into that character's mouth. What's great for Travis Fimmel, the actor, is that I think the way he was approaching Desmond was like, “Less is more. Let me tell the truth. Let me just get to the essential ingredients. We don't need this. He doesn't need to say this thing. Let me behave rather than say these words.” I think that's really interesting because it keeps you constantly on your toes and you're watching it. You don't know what he's doing sometimes. You're like, “Is it good or bad?” Like, “Is this not right?” Or, “Is this okay?” So, it makes for an interesting antagonist for our show.

Desmond Always "Feels Righteous In What He's Doing"

"Sometimes the truth can be the most brutal thing."

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

To start to dig into him from your perspective now, my first big question that I had is, when we meet him in the show, he's already been reborn and that was making me wonder, how much of the Desmond that the viewer sees is who he originally was?

TRAVIS FIMMEL: I think you're always who you are when you're a child. I think all your traumas or whatever happened when you're a kid and you go through that, it makes your personality for the rest of your life. So, he's gained some extraordinary abilities throughout getting swallowed and all that stuff, but I think he's always been that sort of character. I think he's always been very honest, as well.

If anything, he does seem honest. Everything he does is in his own truth at least.

FIMMEL: And sometimes the truth can be the most brutal thing.

Digging into that a little deeper, I like asking this question of just about any character, but in particular one that's a bit more mysterious. Do you have to come up with an anchor for him, something that you hold tight to so that no matter what he's doing or what decision he's making, it's always based in some sort of consistent truth?

FIMMEL: Yes. I always use stuff that's happening to myself in my life, and it's always from a very honest base, and a lot of stuff's anger-driven. You never think you're doing the wrong thing. He feels righteous in what he's doing and justified in all the bad things that he does, and there's a reason for it. He wasn't born bad.

I want to veer into how you carry yourself in the role, because his posture and how you speak feel very specific to you. Can you tell me a little bit about settling on what we see in the finished show, and if you played around with that at all?

FIMMEL: The way I speak is, I’m always just trying to remember the words, to be honest. [Laughs] So, it's not dramatic pauses, it’s just me trying to remember what to say.

It winds up giving it a lyrical quality, though!

GOLDBERG: It does! [Laughs]

FIMMEL: But no, it's great writing. It helps you know when to stop and pause or see what has the best effect. And I love his ability to mess with people, to make people really think or be uncomfortable in their own truths. Very manipulative.

Nope, Desmond Isn't Too Worried About What He Just Did

"It’s never his fault."

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

Going to the end of the episode, this is the biggest Episode 1 spoiler — it’s the moment when he kills Pruitt. That's a pretty vicious way for that character to be introduced to viewers, and it made me wonder, what are his personal limits? Is there any particular line he won't cross to get his goal?

FIMMEL: No. Not at all. He feels very justified in everything he does. It's somebody else's fault. It’s never his fault.

In that particular scene, I also got the sense that using that power drains him. What is it like figuring out the physical limitations of using that power?

FIMMEL: I think it's mostly a mental strain, him doing something horrible. He feels justified in doing it, but he also is very conflicted at the same time. He’ll drive through that, and I think it makes it more powerful. He has a conscience, but he will go against it.

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

I love forcing collaborators to give each other flowers. To do that and tease what's to come, can you each recall a time when you saw one of the stars of this show do something that made you go, “Damn, that was something else, and I'm so proud of you?"

FIMMEL: I think the younger generation on the show are really, really good. They've all got their own voices, their own personalities, and I think there's so much for the audience to latch onto. There are some great characters and they're very talented, all of them.

I met some of them in the other rooms. They’re something else!

GOLDBERG: Just like what Travis said, there are extraordinary moments for every one of these actors. I think what he does in Episode 4, he's got a great moment in there that’s just completely bonkers. I think that's great. Chloe Lea’s episode is [Episode] 5. She's amazing in that episode. Emily Watson — good all the way through. Obviously, Olivia Williams is a pro. Mark Strong, Jodhi May — these are legends of the screen. I agree; a lot of our young performers, each one of them has a moment in the later episodes around 4 or 5 where they just they deliver it. And then Tabu shows up later on, which is a lot of fun to watch. There's a lot to see going forward.

Keep An Eye Out for These Upcoming Moments in 'Dune: Prophecy'

We're heading to Landsraad and getting a look at the Agony.

Image via Max

I wanted to make sure to end on this particular question. I was talking to a director recently who was so struck by seeing his cast and crew have such joy on set and take such pride in their work. Can you each recall the time making Dune: Prophecy Season 1 when you felt the most joy as an artist?

GOLDBERG: All the big crowd scenes. The royal engagement was amazing to watch. Anna Foerster directed that episode. That was beautifully conceived. I thought she did an amazing job of that. All the actors were fantastic. I love our Landsraad episode, which is in [Episode 4]. What happens in that sequence is really, really cool. I love it when we dip our toes into the horror elements — Lila goes through the Agony. That's an amazing visual effects sequence, and it's going to scare people. I think that's a lot of fun to watch. Any time that Valya Harkonnen and Desmond Hart collide into each other is fantastic. I love watching Tula Harkonnen take control of the Sisterhood. And I really love the backstories. It’s great.

You're so good at spreading the love!

FIMMEL: I actually saw something in the trailer with the Sisterhood, where the yoga retreat is. I think it’s stunning and so unique, and nothing else like it on telly.

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on HBO Max. Check back with Collider for more from Perri's cast interviews as episodes drop on Sundays.

