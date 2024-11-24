The stage has been set for a one-of-a-kind galactic conflict, with Dune: Prophecy officially ushering in a new era for the Dune franchise with its premiere episode. Over 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the Imperium was still in a fragile state following the dreaded Machine Wars. While Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) is moving many game pieces to keep the numerous great houses in line, other forces are working in the shadows to make decisions that could change the entire empire.

The key players of this deadly game for the Imperium throne go well beyond the Emperor and the Corrino family. On one side is Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and her shadowy sisterhood and on the other is the somehow even more mysterious Arakis veteran Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel). After a truly shocking first episode, its very clear that these two opposing sides are playing for something much bigger than just the titular dunes of Arakis. Dune fans are likely eager to see how the story will continue, and we here at Collider have you covered on everything you need to know about Dune: Prophecy's second episode.

When is 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 Coming Out?

The fight for the Imperium's future continues when Dune: Prophecy returns to HBO and Max on Sunday, November 24th, 2024. The new episode will be available to watch at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST. Sunday the 24th is destined to be a pretty big month for HBO subscribers, and not just because of the next episode of Dune: Prophecy. Right after Episode 2 of Dune: Prophecy airs, HBO fans will get to watch the season finale of The Franchise - the critically acclaimed satire that takes a blunt and comedic approach to the making of a superhero movie.

Where Can You Watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2?

Dune: Prophecy being on HBO essentially means two things:

1. Dune: Prophecy Episode 2 will be premiering live on the HBO channel on Sunday, November 24th at 6:00PM PST/9:00 PM EST.

2. Dune: Prophecy Episode 2 will be available to stream on Max on the same date at the same time.

Max currently has three basic subscription plans available: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. You can find a full breakdown of each plan, its features, and its price in the following table below:

Does 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 Have a Trailer?

While a dedicated trailer specifically for Episode 2 of Dune: Prophecy hasn't been released, HBO and Max did release a "Weeks Ahead" sizzle reel. The trailer offers but a few glimpses of the political turmoil that is in store for the Imperium, including an inevitable tense meeting between Valya Harkonnen and Desmond Hart (the latter of whom seems to have been given a more prestigious position by the Emperor as well as a small personal army). The trailer also features plenty of imagery that Dune fans will recognize, including the oh-so-infamous planet of Arakis and the colossal worms that call the planet home.

What Happened in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1?

Even though the main events of Dune: Prophecy already take place centuries before the events of Dune: Part 1, the very beginning of Dune: Prophecy's inaugural episode takes things even further than that with the Machine Wars, also known as the Butlerian Jihad. As humanity reigned victorious in their war with artificial intelligence and "thinking machines", three affluent houses truly came out on top - House Atreides, House Harkonnen, and House Corrino. The Atreiedes were widely regarded as courageous heroes, House Harkonnens were condemned as a contingent of cowards, and Corrinos were charged with leading the new government and keeping the peace.

One member of the disgraced Harkonnen family, Valya (the younger version played by Jessica Barden), chose to join the sisterhood of priestesses and fortune-tellers led by Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson). Valya quickly rises through the ranks and grows incredibly close to the Mother Superior, and Raquella even trusts Valya with a vitally important task that will decide the future of the Imperium. Raquella's granddaughter, Dorotea (Camilla Beeput), tries to put a stop to this, but she's killed by Valya using a new and awesome power that will eventually be known far and wide across the galaxy as "The Voice".

Thirty years later, Valya is now the Mother Superior of the sisterhood, which is about to welcome an important new student in Princess Ynez Corrino (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) - the daughter of Emperor Javicco Corrino and Empress Natalya Corrino (Jodhi May). At the same time, Ynez is betrothed to the young heir of the Richese family, Pruwet Richese (Charlie Hodson-Prior), who causes panic when he reveals he has a small thinking machine in his possession. Ynez shares a passionate night with Sword Master Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason) before she leaves to start her studies.

Regardless of Pruwet's age, Ynez's marriage is not meant to be, as in true Game of Thrones fashion, the Arakis veteran Desmond Hart murders Pruwet using a psychic ability that cooks the young boy inside and out. This act of violence occurs not long after Hart tries to convince Emperor Corrino that his troops on Arakis weren't killed by the Fremen, but by secret conspirators. Even more perplexing is that the same power that kills Pruwet is also the same power that kills a Truthsayer named Kasha (Jihae Kim) on a completely different planet.

Will 'Dune: Prophecy' Get a Season 2?

HBO and Max have not yet confirmed or denied if Dune: Prophecy will be back for a second season, and we likely won't know for sure until we see how well the show is performing in ratings. However, creators Diane Ademu-John and Alison Shapker have already confirmed that they're already making plans for future seasons. Fans of the Dune saga will have to be patient to see if the new prequel series will return for a second season.

