Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episodes 1-2Things are starting to heat up in the first few episodes of Dune: Prophecy (those who have already watched the show will know exactly what we mean by that). HBO and Max's prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's Dune saga has introduced some bold and intriguing developments to the Shakespearean sci-fi universe. As Dune: Prophecy clearly shows, the sisterhood that would eventually become known far and wide as the Bene Gesserit did not always have the immense power and influence they possess in the feature films.

With the legacy of her sisterhood on one side and the legacy of her birth family on the other, Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) is struggling to prevent her carefully calculated kingdom from falling apart. With powerful enemies like the Emperor of the Imperium and a mysteriously powerful soldier from Arakis, it's pretty clear that the seeds of war have been firmly planted. What's next for Valya Harkonnen and the ensemble cast of characters in Dune: Prophecy? Read below to find out everything you need to know about Dune: Prophecy Episode 3.

When is 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 Coming Out?

Image via HBO Max

The battle for the Imperium's future continues when Dune: Prophecy debuts on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The episode will debut at the show's usual primetime slot at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST. Now that HBO and Max's other acclaimed series, The Franchise, has concluded its inaugural season, Dune: Prophecy should help keep fans of the network and streaming platform satiated for the next few weeks.

Where Can You Watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3?

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

Dune: Prophecy being on HBO essentially means two things:

1. Dune: Prophecy Episode 3 will premiere live on the HBO channel on Sunday, November 24th at 6:00PM PST/9:00 PM EST.

2. Dune: Prophecy Episode 3 will be available to stream on Max on the same date at the same time.

Max currently has three basic subscription plans available: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. You can find a full breakdown of each plan, its features, and its price in the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs With Ads Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year Ultimate Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on four devices at once

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and HDR streaming on select titles

Ability to download up to a hundred select titles $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year

Does 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 Have a Trailer?

The preview trailer for Dune: Prophecy dives deeper into the early lives of Valya and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams). The younger versions of the lead characters (played by Jessica Barden and Emma Canning) lived a brutal and unforgiving life after their family was disgraced in the aftermath of the Machine Wars. We see firsthand how Valya quickly became an outcast among her family members, even being chastised as a witch thanks to her unique power of "The Voice." Meanwhile, in the present day, Tula is trying to find a way to help Sister Lila (Chloe Lea) out of her coma.

What Happened in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2?

Close

The second episode of Dune: Prophecy, titled "Two Wolves," sees the show's various characters pick up the pieces left by two shocking and impossible-to-explain murders. At the heart of the Imperium, fans watched with shock and horror as Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) used a mysterious psychic power to burn Pruwet Richese (Charlie Hodson-Prior) to death, who was betrothed to Princess Ynez Corrino (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina). On the other side of the galaxy, the same fate befalls Sister Kasha (Jihae Kim), starting a shocking murder-mystery for the sisterhood.

While the Corrino's immediately suspect Pruwet's cause of death to be linked to the thinking machine in his possession, the boy's father, Duke Ferdinand Richese (Brendan Cowell) is understandably enraged and is threatening to seize the vitally important planet of Arrakis. The mystery is solved when Desmond Hart confesses to Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) he's the one who killed Pruwet, using a power that he claims was gifted to him by the infamous Sandworms of Arrakis. Javicco orders Desmond to be arrested, and the shadowy assassin is questioned by Valya, but not even the sisterhood's leader can get much out of him.

Back at the sisterhood's base, Tula is forced to ask for something from Sister Lila - the young woman she has a close attachment to having essentially raised her. Lila is the only living descendant of Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson), and thus has a special connection with the previous sisterhood leader and her and might be able to seek insight from her beyond the grave via a vision. However, Lila instead encounters a vengeful vision of Dorotea (Camilla Beeput), who shows Lila that Valya killed her before sending the young acolyte into a coma.

Meanwhile, Desmond Hart strikes a bargain with Empress Natalya Corrino (Jodhi May) to prevent the Richeses from invading Arrakis. Desmond uses the same power he used on Pruwet on Duke Richese, as the Emperor lets the Duke walk way with burns all over his body. When Valya tries to speak with the Emperor, she is told by Desmond that the Imperium no longer has need for her organization's services. Valya then tries to use The Voice on Desmon, only to find her new enemy is somehow resisting her carefully trained abilities.

Will 'Dune: Prophecy' Get a Season 2?

Image via Max

For our weekly check-in of a potential second season for Dune: Prophecy, we still can neither confirm nor deny if a continuation is in the cards. So far, viewership for the Dune prequel has been fairly solid, especially when it comes to ratings post the initial premiere on Max. Sine Dune: Prophecy's showrunners have already confirmed they have ideas for future seasons, only time will tell if their own prophecy for the show to continue will ring true in the near future.

The first two episodes of Dune: Prophecy are available to stream on Max, with Episode 3 premiering on HBO and Max on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

7 10 Dune: Prophecy Set in the universe of Frank Herbert's Dune series, this sci-fi epic follows the political and spiritual struggles on the desert planet of Arrakis. As factions vie for control of the prized spice melange, a prophesied hero emerges, challenging the balance of power and the fate of the galaxy. Release Date November 17, 2024 Cast Emily Watson , Olivia Williams , Jodhi May , Travis Fimmel Mark Strong , Jade Anouka , Chris Mason , Sarah-Sofie Boussnina , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Faoileann Cunningham , Aoife Hinds , Chloe Lea , Josh Heuston , Edward Davis , Tabu , Yerin Ha Seasons 1 Creator(s) Diane Ademu-John , Alison Schapker Writers Diane Ademu-John , Kevin J. Anderson , Brian Herbert , Frank Herbert Expand

