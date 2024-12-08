Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episodes 1-3Now that Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) and the Imperium have effectively branded the sisterhood as enemies of the state, things are reaching a boiling point in Dune: Prophecy. Max's Dune prequel has been sowing the seeds of the inevitable arrival of Paul Atriedes (Timothee Chalamet), all while the galaxy continues to rebuild in the wake of the Machine Wars. At the center of this is the Bene Gessirit's leader, Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), and in the upcoming episode of Dune: Prophecy, we'll see that not even the organization's leader is fully prepared for what is coming.

The conclusion of Episode 3 of Dune: Prophecy sees Valya Harkonnen do something she swore never to do - confront her estranged family. As Dune fans already know, the Harkonnens are destined to become one of the most feared and reviled names in the galaxy, as opposed to the mocked bureaucrats that they are represented as in the prequel show. If this ending is any indication, then the rise of the Harkonnen family may finally be beginning. Wondering when you can see Valya's story continue? Here is everything you need to know about Dune: Prophecy Episode 4.

When is 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4 Coming Out?

Image via HBO

The Bene Gesserit's saga continues when the tale of Dune: Prophecy procedes on Sunday, December 8, 2024. Thenew episode will debut at the show's usual primetime slot at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST on HBO and Max.

Where Can You Watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4?

Image via Max

Dune: Prophecy being on HBO essentially means two things:

Does 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 4 Have a Trailer?

The preview trailer for Dune: Prophecy Episode 4 sees more of this shadowy political game's pieces move into place. Now firmly planted at Emperor Corrino (Mark Strong), Desmond Hart continues to get many of the Imperium's subordinates in line, even using his mysterious powers allegedly granted to him by Shai-Hulud on Arakis to start torturing them. The new regime within the Imperium that's forming doesn't escape the notice of Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), who also appears to learn of Keiran Atreides' (Chris Mason) status as a member of the resistance. Meanwhile, Valya has a passionate reunion with her estranged relative, Evgeny Harkonnen (Mark Addy), who still views Valya as a vile witch with unnatural powers and an unhealthy lust for power. Finally, Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) continues to teach and lead the sisterhood in Valya's absence, while the coven's members further expand their unusual powers.

What Happened in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3?

Image via HBO

A large majority of Dune: Prophecy Episode 3 consists of flashbacks, delving into the origins of Valya and Tula (the younger versions of which are played by Jessica Barden and Emma Canning) respectively. Starving, dying, and practically isolated on their frozen home world of Lankiveil, Valya is enraged that her once powerful family has now resorted to scrapping to survive. She even alleges that the narrative that the Atreides were heroes in the Machine Wars and the Harkonnens were nothing more than cowards is a based on a lie, but her family members will hear none of it. As a result, Valya decides to leave Lankiveil to eventually join the sisterhood.That's not before one of Valya and Tula's brothers is murdered by an Atreides, and Valya feels that justice needs to be done. As it turns out, Tula is in a secret relationship with Orry Atreides (Milo Callaghan), and Valya convinces her to do something unthinkable. With a guilty conscience, Tula massacres Orry's soldiers and then kills her beloved betrothed, while the Atreides family's symbolic bull stares down at her from a cliff.

The rest of the Harkonnen family are horrified and enraged by Valya's actions, seeing the Atreides massacre as her manipulating Tula. While they chastise Valya for potenitally starting a new war between the Harkonnenss and the Atreides, Valya uses the voice to threaten her mother. While her Uncle Evgeny calls her a "witch", Valya leaves her home, though the present day version of her now finds herself reuniting with her estranged uncle now that her organization is under siege.

Will 'Dune: Prophecy' Get a Season 2?

Image via HBO

Three episodes into Dune: Prophecy, and we are still awaiting confirmation on whether the Dune prequel will get a second season. It's abundantly clear that the vast and expansive universe of Dune has plenty more possible stories to tell, and the planned expansion into future seasons does seem promising. We'll just have to wait and see if HBO and Max see fit to continue the complex story of Valya Harkonnen.

Episode 4 of Dune: Prophecy premieres on Sunday, December 8, at 9:00 PM EST on HBO and Max. The first three episodes are currently available to stream on Max.

