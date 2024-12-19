Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Dune: Prophecy Episode 5.

Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) is at the center of "In Blood, Truth," this week's episode of Dune: Prophecy. First, because of the revelation about his parentage, as the lost son of Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) with Orry Atreides (Milo Callaghan), but also because he becomes the Bashar of Emperor Javicco Corrino's (Mark Strong) new elite regiment. This new imperial guard further complicates things for the Sisterhood, but they are also precursors to one of Dune's most feared armies: the Sardaukar.

The Sardaukar Are the Emperor’s Elite Military Force in Dune

Image via HBO

Both of Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies start with an ominous throat singing. This is the signature chant of the Sardaukar, one of the most feared military forces in the universe. They are known for being ferocious on the battlefield and for their fanatical loyalty to the Imperial House Corrino, as the Padishah Emperor's own elite army.

To achieve such a reputation, the Sardaukar go through intense conditioning. At the time of the movies, they are trained on the toxic wasteland planet of Salusa Secundus, which is still the lush Imperial capital in Dune: Prophecy. Eventually, though, the planet suffers an atomic attack and becomes inhospitable, and House Corrino makes it their prison planet, as well as the Sardaukar headquarters. The planet is perfect for molding them into ruthless warriors through brutal survival conditions, ensuring only the strongest soldiers survive.

This conditioning makes the Sardaukar a fearsome force, loyal directly to the Emperor and integral to maintaining his control over the Imperium. They are even known to be invincible prior to the movies, but this myth is shattered by the Fremen legions led by Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on Arrakis.

Desmond Hart Leading the Earliest Sardaukar Is an Original Plot From ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Close

In the movies, the Sardaukar have been active for millennia, but, in Dune: Prophecy, they are still in their earliest version. So much so, there are no legions, just a single regiment that answers to their Bashar, Desmond Hart. Dressed all in black, they also cover their faces and wield their swords, but this gear will eventually evolve into proper armor and military equipment as their role grows within the Emperor's vision.

The books never specify when exactly the Sardaukar are established, but Dune: Prophecy introducing them is a perfect story beat, especially under Desmond's leadership. He is introduced as a soldier who fought for House Corrino against the Fremen on Arrakis, and somehow returns after being swallowed by Shai-Hulud. Theories about how this happened aside, he does become fiercely loyal to the Imperial House, bordering on fanatical, even committing atrocities such as killing children on their behalf, which is something a Sardaukar would have no problem doing.

In this week's episode, the regiment displays typical Sardaukar methods, like torturing a smuggler in Zimia and wrecking Mikaela's (Shalom Brune-Franklin) bar looking for insurgent activity against the Imperial House. They also arbitrarily arrest Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason) and may also pose a challenge for Sister Francesca (Tabu) to keep her influence over Emperor Javicco in the season finale.

Establishing the Sardaukar Is the Perfect Way for Emperor Javicco To Build a Legacy on 'Dune: Prophecy'

Padishah Emperor Javicco Corrino is not a strong man, neither physically nor mentally. He is weak-minded, easily swayed, gullible, and insecure about his every step, and he knows it. Shouldering a legacy of strength, Corrino wants to ensure his house's future. Only once Desmond Hart arrives on Salusa Secundus does this become possible, and establishing the Sardaukar is the perfect way of achieving it.

Making Javicco the monarch who establishes the Sardaukar is an original plot point from Dune: Prophecy, but it's perfect for the character. It masks his weakness by building a facade of power, as well as allowing others to make tough decisions for him, like Desmond as Bashar and even Empress Natalya (Jodhi May). For the season finale, it may also further complicate things for the Sisterhood, now that this new regiment is there to enforce the Emperor's (or Desmond's) will.

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Sundays.