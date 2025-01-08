Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for the Dune book series, which may spoil future Dune movies and seasons of Dune: Prophecy.Dune: Prophecy wrapped up its initial season and while it seems like the titular bit of prescience has been resolved, there’s more to it. This is Dune, after all, where “plans within plans” is the norm and things rarely have a singular explanation. More than being relevant to the characters introduced in the series, the prophecy has a farther-reaching aspect that intertwines the entirety of the Dune saga. With the events of Prophecy set more than 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, it’s difficult to see how these events might connect. By examining what the show has revealed, and a ridiculous amount of Dune knowledge tucked away, connecting the dots is possible.

What Does Reverend Mother Raquella's Vision Mean?

The prophecy foretells a reckoning, but misinterpretations hide a far more dangerous truth.

Image via HBO

The prophecy from which the series gets its name is introduced within the first few minutes of the debut episode. Throughout the season, we’re given bits and pieces to expand upon Reverend Mother Raquella’s oracular vision of Tiran-Arafel, which is described as "a reckoning.... a holy judgment brought on by a tyrant.” Later on, when Lila undergoes the Agony, Raquella resurfaces to offer some further clarity on her prescient vision, “The key to the Reckoning is one born twice. Once in blood, once in spice…”

Things get more interesting when the acolytes begin to share the same dream on Wallach IX. The tricky thing with visions, however, is that events can be interpreted in numerous ways. This is especially true within the show as everyone manages their own conclusions. The acolytes take the religious approach, seeing it as a warning from God; proof of his impending judgment. For Valya and Tula, the “Reckoning” is a more immediate threat to the Sisterhood. It is something to deal with in their lifetime.

Maintaining this mindset since Raquella’s death, Valya interprets the “twice-born” snippet as concrete proof Desmond Hart is the key to it all. Later, when the Emperor exerts even more independent control, it’s considered proof of him becoming the aforementioned tyrant. Meanwhile, Tula feels she can force the prophecy to her own ends, positioning Lila as another “one born twice” thanks to her spice tank recovery. The reality is, they’re all wrong. A reckoning is certainly coming, but the threat is drastically different, and more dangerous than anyone expects.

What Is Tiran-Arafel?

Raquella’s prophecy warns of humanity’s threat, tied to Kralizec and Dune’s Armageddon.