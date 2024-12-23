Summary Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with Dune: Prophecy star Jessica Barden.

During her Ladies Night conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Barden revisits the success of The End of the F***ing World and discusses her journey thus far with the Dune franchise.

Barden explains the inspiration behind her character's use of "The Voice" in Dune: Prophecy.

Jessica Barden is an undeniable force on screen. I first saw her in The End of the F***ing World on Netflix and immediately knew she had a one-of-a-kind energy that was bound to make any project she was part of sizzle. Sure enough, she did just that for a number of independent features, including Nicole Riegel’s Holler, which was named one of the Top Ten Independent Films of 2021 by the National Board of Review. Now Barden is busy stealing scenes in yet another significant way. She’s doing so in one of the most popular franchises out there opposite some of the industry’s greatest icons.

Barden plays a young Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. While living on Lankiveil, Valya frequently butts heads with her family who seemingly have no urgency to restore the Harkonnen name by taking revenge on the Atreides. After her brother’s murder, allegedly at the hands of Vorian Atreides, Valya joins the Sisterhood where she quickly discovers she holds great power and has few limitations when it comes to using it on others to get what she wants.

With Dune: Prophecy wrapping up its first season, Barden joined me for a Collider Ladies Night conversation to revisit her journey to the franchise and to dig into how she found her Dune character alongside Emily Watson. Barden also offers her thoughts on a number of key scenes for Valya this season, and pinpoints what she’d love to see happen in the show’s recently announced second season.

“I Was Pretending To Get Out Of A Plastic Bag In The Supermarket”

Barden’s earliest inspiration wasn’t a film or specific performance, but rather local storytelling and doing impressions.

As always on Collider Ladies Night, I began the conversation by asking Barden for the movie, performance, or personal experience that made her realize she wanted to become an actor. More often than not, guests are quick to pinpoint acting legends and unforgettable films, but Barden had a different way in.

“I wasn't in the school play or anything. There was no performance. It wasn't like that. I come from a part of England that’s very working class, it's countryside, it's in the north, and people tell stories. It's quite similar to where the Welsh guys, like Richard Burton and Michael Sheen, came up where it's very much like pub community culture of telling stories and entertaining people, and like, who is the loudest and who is the funniest? And it's very male-centered. It's usually the guys that are very funny. It was that feeling that made me want to get attention and be an entertainer. It wasn't about being in movies or being in Hollywood or a performance or an actor necessarily. It was a feeling of wanting to perform and make people laugh.”

A specific person who helped her recognize that itch to make others laugh? Her father.

“I did impersonations. My dad would do an impersonation of somebody trying to get out of a plastic bag. Everywhere that we went, my dad would do this really quite incredible, physical comedy routine of somebody trying to escape from a plastic bag, and everywhere that we were, people were obsessed with it. It was just his thing, and I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be able to do that. I want to perform like that. I want to make people feel good and make people laugh.’”

Barden would indeed go on to do just that, and then some.

How ‘The End of the F***ing World’ Changed the Game for Barden

“It was this confidence that my taste and what worked for me … there was an audience for it.”