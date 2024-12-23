Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Dune: Prophecy Season 1 finale.

Fresh off its renewal for Season 2, Dune: Prophecy reaches its first season finale with a lot on its plate. A feature-length episode, "The High-Handed Enemy" is too dense, proof of the uneven pace of such a short season. Despite this, it still manages to use past and present timelines to build to a climax. As it turns out, Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen's (Emily Watson) hold over the Sisterhood is not as strong as she thinks, and this takes a heavy toll as she dedicates all of her attention to stopping Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) on Salusa Secundus.

With this problem growing increasingly personal to Valya and her sister Tula (Olivia Williams), Wallach IX is left vulnerable to Sister Lila (Chloe Lea), who continues to be possessed by her forebears. One of them is Valya's arch-nemesis, Mother Dorotea (Camilla Beeput), who takes over Lila's body to exact her revenge upon the Harkonnen sisters and turn the Sisterhood into a group of religious zealots. Meanwhile, on the Imperial capital world of Salusa Secundus, Padishah Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) learns the truth about his role in the conspiracy that's unfolding. Surprisingly enough, now the Sisterhood is his only viable option to remain in power, while Desmond Hart continues to plot with Empress Natalya (Jodhi May) and even arrests Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina).

Tula Takes Center Stage in the 'Dune: Prophecy' Finale

Troubled by the reveal that Desmond Hart is her lost son with Orry Atreides (Milo Callaghan), Mother Tula Harkonnen recalls the moment when, in her youth (Emma Canning), she witnessed young Valya Harkonnen (Jessica Barden) use the Voice to compel Mother Dorotea to commit suicide. Tula, young Francesca (Charithra Chandran), and young Kasha (Yerin Ha) pledge to lie about this, claiming that Dorotea killed herself over grief for the loss of her grandmother, Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson). In the same sequence, Tula recalls when she revealed to Valya that she was pregnant, with Valya being surprisingly supportive despite the fact that Orry Atreides is the father.

As Mother Superior, Valya shows Tula and her allies Anirul, the thinking machine that manages the breeding index conceived by Raquella, which suggests a match between the young prince (and future Emperor) Javicco Corrino and Natalya Arat. Together, they can produce a daughter whom the Sisterhood can train as one of their own and lead the Imperium. To ensure it all happens, Kasha will become Truthsayer to the Imperial House, and Francesca will imprint on Javicco to keep him infatuated with her, as well as loyal to the Sisterhood, and occupied until Natalya reaches marrying age. When they are alone, Valya also explains to Tula that her child, a boy, is the first-ever crossing of Harkonnen and Atreides bloodlines, and will have the power to change the universe if they guide him.

To ensure Valya's control over the Sisterhood as Mother Superior, she and her allies confront the remaining followers of Dorotea. Using the Voice, they make sure every one of Dorotea's followers choose either death or loyalty to them. The only one to choose loyalty is a young Sister Avila (Sarah Oliver-Watts). Later, scared about what this means for her son, Tula decides to send the child away after giving birth, with Francesca helping her swap the infant for a stillborn. Tula tells her son that she wants him to be free to choose his own path, and that this is the only gift she can give him.

In the present, Tula and Sister Nazir (Karima McAdams), who is also a Suk Doctor, analyze the virus and how it kills its victims by enticing overwhelming fear. Nazir argues that Desmond couldn't have bioengineered the virus, so someone made him a weapon. She and Tula come up with a plan to reverse-engineer its effect, seeing how Mother Kasha (Jihae) was a master of Prana-Bindu, the art of controlling the body down to the molecules, but couldn't stop the virus because she didn't know how it worked. Nazir is the test subject and is even able to resist the virus initially, but ultimately succumbs to it. The only conclusion is that the virus isn't natural, so it must come from machines. Speaking to Anirul, Tula decides she must deal with Desmond Hart herself.

The Sisterhood Faces a Schism on Wallach IX in the 'Dune: Prophecy' Finale

Tula secretly departs for Salusa Secundus, leaving the Sisterhood headquarters on Wallach IX without an acting headmaster, as Sister Avila (Barbara Marten) mentions to a colleague. Sister Emeline (Aoife Hinds) overhears this, and continues preaching Mother Dorotea's words to an ever-growing number of Acolytes. Little does she know, in a secret room in the school, Mother Dorotea is coming back from death by possessing Sister Lila and tricking Sister Jen (Faoileann Cunningham) into releasing her.

Dorotea eventually finds Emeline preaching in the library, and is shocked to learn that Valya Harkonnen is now Mother Superior. She finds Emeline, who takes her to Valya's office. When Jen breaks free and tells Emeline about what is happening, Emeline understands that she is actually talking to Mother Dorotea, not Lila, and decides to help the old zealot. Together, they go to the courtyard, where Dorotea destroys a pipe that empties the central pond.

Gathering the other Mothers, Sisters, and Acolytes, Dorotea shows them the remains of her old faithful at the bottom of the pond. She vows to return the Sisterhood to "its righteous path," which, in practical terms, means destroying the breeding index kept by the artificial intelligence Anirul. Dorotea is a Butlerian zealot, a religious sect that condemns the use of thinking machines, and finally destroys the thinking machine her own grandmother used to build up the Sisterhood's power and influence. Emeline watches in awe, while Jen is terrified.

Javicco Learns His True Purpose in the 'Dune: Prophecy' Finale