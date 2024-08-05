The Big Picture HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery released a sizzle reel for the upcoming Max project Dune: Prophecy.

The reel showcases characters integral to the series, including Valya Harkonnen and Emperor Javicco Corrino.

Dune: Prophecy will be set 10,000 years before the original Dune book, focusing on the founding of the Bene Gesserit sect.

Get ready to meet the extended Harkonnen family, as HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery have just released a sizzle reel for their upcoming Max projects which features new footage of the highly anticipated sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy. While not a first look at the series, the sizzle reel shows off new looks at several characters that will be integral to the plot of the show, including the lead, Emily Watson.

The reel shows off Watson as Valya Harkonnen, one of the leading members of the Harkonnen family, who eventually goes toe-to-toe with the Atreides clan thousands of years later. "Sacrifices must be made," Harkonnen says, looking ominously into the camera. Also appearing in the reel is a short look at a combat sequence, mirroring some of the effects seen in Warner Bros' films Dune and Dune: Part Two, as well as looks at several other women who could become members of the Bene Gesserit sect.

Also seen in a quick shot is Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong). As the Emperor of the Known Universe, Corrino, an ancestor of Emperor Shaddam IV from Dune: Part Two, will end up engaged in a battle for the throne involving the Harkonnens. Beyond Watson and Strong, Dune: Prophecy is also slated to star Olivia Williams as Valya's sister Tula Harkonnen, alongside Jodhi May as Empress Natalia, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, and more. Plot details remain thin but it's known that Dune: Prophecy will take place 10,000 years before the events of the original Dune book by Frank Herbert, and will follow Valya and Tula as they "combat forces that threaten the future of humanity, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit," according to a logline from HBO.

Warner Bros. Is Expanding The 'Dune' Universe

Dune: Prophecy is just the latest project by Warner Bros. to capitalize on the popularity of the Dune universe, which is known to have influenced massive sci-fi franchises like Star Wars. The first two Dune films under Warners, both directed by Denis Villeneuve, were a critical and financial success and starred massive ensemble casts including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and more. An adaptation of Herbert's second book, Dune: Messiah, is currently in development by Villeneuve, set to be the third film in a likely trilogy.

Dune: Prophecy was created by Diane Ademu-John, with Alison Schapker serving as showrunner. The series comes from Legendary Television, Cunning Hand, and Annabelita Films. Ademu-John and Schapker also executive produce the series, as does Frank Herbert's son Brian Herbert. The show is set to be released on Max in November 2024, though an exact date hasn't been unveiled.

The new Max sizzle reel can be seen above. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.