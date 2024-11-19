The series premiere of Dune: Prophecy, "The Hidden Hand," greatly expands our knowledge of Frank Herbert's Dune universe, and shows the inception of some of its key aspects. For example, Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) briefly tells about the Butlerian Jihad (humanity's war against thinking machines) and how it started the infamous grudge between houses Atreides and Harkonnen. She mentions that it was an Atreides who led humanity to victory, while the Harkonnens were branded as cowards. But what exactly happened that caused such a powerful rivalry?

Houses Atreides and Harkonnen Initially Fought Together Against the Thinking Machines

Image via Max

The opening flashback sequence in "The Hidden Hand" shows what seems to be the Battle of Corrin, the final battle fought between humanity and thinking machines, which consolidated the former's victory over the latter in the Butlerian Jihad, and effectively began the Atreides-Harkonnen feud. Before that, however, the two houses were actually close and fought together many times during the war.

The human rebellion began on Earth, evolving into a fully-fledged jihad when a sadistic machine killed the infant son of human diplomat Serena Butler. The founder of House Atreides, Vorian Atreides, initially fought on the machines' side because he was actually the son of a machine general (it's complicated), but shifted his allegiance shortly after the war began to rage across the galaxy.

The jihad raged for more than a century, during which Vorian became one of humanity's most respected military leaders thanks to his expanded lifespan. He also became best friends with Xavier Harkonnen. Unfortunately, Xavier became the scapegoat for a plot to sabotage the human forces. Still, Vorian knew the truth and supported the Harkonnens, to the point of promoting Xavier's grandson, Abulurd, to help him in humanity's last battle of the jihad.

The Atreides-Harkonnen Feud Began at the Butlerian Jihad’s Last Battle

Close

When the Battle of Corrin occurred, Valya's great-grandfather, Abulurd Harkonnen was a righteous and proud young man. He was a military officer serving under Vorian Atreides but became known for disobeying Vorian when he made an extreme decision to win the battle.

As humanity's fleet approached Corrin, the machines made a human shield around the planet, the Bridge of Hrethgir, hoping it would make their enemies reconsider their approach. Crossing it would have meant killing the two million humans that made up the bridge, but Vorian, determined to deliver the final blow to the machines, decided to push through. Shocked at Vorian's call, Abulurd not only refused to cross the bridge but also disabled all the weapons in the fleet to prevent human loss of life.

At the same time, the machine's headquarters on the surface was sabotaged, all but disabling the human shield, so, in the end, Abulurd's insubordination was considered pointless by human leadership. What's worse, Vorian interceded on his behalf and prevented Abulurd from being executed, instead branding him a coward and banishing House Harkonnen to the backwater planet Lankiveil, which briefly appears in the flashback as young Valya (Jessica Barden) wanders through an icy landscape.

House Harkonnen Became Brutal and Cruel in Their Exile

At Princess Ynez's (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) engagement party, Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) talks to Baron Harrow Harkonnen (Edwards Davis) about whale fur. The Baron looks nothing like the Harkonnens from Denis Villeneuve's movies and is almost begging the Emperor for attention. This is because House Harkonnen is still largely looked down upon at this moment in history.

Over the millennia, House Harkonnen puts aside its humanistic values to value only power and strength as a consequence of its branding as cowards by the other Great Houses. To move past this image, they eventually grow into the ruthless, brutal, and cruel people from the films, even changing their physical appearances into something hard to lay eyes on. Now, Baron Harrow leads his house at a crucial moment as it starts to guide itself by these new principles — perhaps even with Valya Harkonnen's influence as Mother Superior of the Sisterhood.

Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Sundays.WATCH ON MAX