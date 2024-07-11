This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Get ready for more Dune excitement with the debut image of Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy on TV.

HBO teases fans with a glimpse of Emily Watson's character leading the Bene Gesserit in the series.

Dune: Prophecy will explore the origin of the Bene Gesserit, introducing new characters in the franchise.

Dune fans rejoice! The debut image for the franchise’s re-break into television with Dune: Prophecy has arrived. In it, eager audiences can catch a close-up of Emily Watson’s (Gosford Park) Valya Harkonnen as she plots and schemes as the leader of the mystical and mysterious Bene Gesserit. HBO has dropped tidbits of information about the upcoming series which will arrive later this year with the image of Valya being their latest gift to fans. Like recent movies reimagined for the big screen by the wildly talented Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Prophecy will pull from the book series first made popular by author Frank Herbert. Instead of continuing with the tale of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Prophecy will tap into Brian Herbert’s Sisterhood of Dune and turn the dial back 10,000 years and reveal the origin story of the sisterhood that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Valya Harkonnen will be one of the key players in Dune: Prophecy as she leads her house to her version of greatness and also kicks off the feud between the Harkonnens and the Atreides, which audiences have seen play out during Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two. In the newly released image, Valya dons her black Bene Gesserit uniform and sits on top of a throne, throwing the camera a very serious look that tells us she’s not a person to be trifled with.

Along with Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Dune: Prophecy will also include performances from Jodhi May (The Witcher) as Empress Natalya, Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes) as Emperor Javicco Corrino, and Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense) as Tula Harkonnen, with additional performances from Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Chris Mason (Dirty John), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Bird Catcher), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Cursed), Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (The Man in the Hat), and Chloe Lea (Great Expectations).