The upcoming spin-off series for one of the most acclaimed sci-fi franchises in recent years just got an exciting new look. The official Max X account has unveiled a new image of Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino in Dune: Prophecy. Heuston will star alongside Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, and more in the Dune prequel series, which is set 10,000 years before Denis Villeneuve's first film and follows the rise of the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy will consist of six episodes and is confirmed to premiere on Max in November, but the series is still lacking an official release date. Diane Ademu-John, Leah Benavides Rodriguez, Jordan Goldberg, and Carlito Rodriguez are among those with writing credits on Dune: Prophecy, with Brian and Frank Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson receiving credit as well for their contributions to the Dune novels.

Josh Heuston is best known for his role as Dusty Reid in Heartbreak High, the Netflix original teen romance series which also stars Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, and Asher Yasbincek. Heuston also starred in the 2022 Marvel flick Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, playing one of Zeus' (Russell Crowe) "pretty boys." He made his acting debut in 2021 starring in all 12 episodes of Dive Club, the family mystery drama which is currently streaming on Netflix. He has also been tapped to star in Dangerous Animals, the upcoming horror thriller written by Nick Lepard and directed by Sean Byrne, which also stars Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, and Ella Newton.

What’s the Latest on the Next ‘Dune’ Movie?

Image via Max

This new image from Dune: Prophecy comes on the same day that Dune director Denis Villeneuve dropped a major update on Dune: Messiah, the potential third film in the sci-fi franchise which is in development but has not been officially greenlit. Villeneuve confirmed that Dune: Messiah will be the last time he visits Arrakis, but that he also wants to make sure to leave enough breadcrumbs in there that, if someone wants to come in and continue the story by adapting more of Frank Herbert's novels or chasing more spin-offs like Dune: Prophecy, they have room to do that. He also mentioned that they were still working on the script, which, if completed, could send the film to the next stage of development quick, fast, and in a hurry.

Dune: Prophecy premieres this November. Check out the new image from the series above and stream the first two Dune movies on Max.

Watch on Max