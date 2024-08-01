The Big Picture Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to the Dune movies, features an ensemble cast and delves into the history of the Bene Gesserit.

No characters from the Dune movies will appear in Dune: Prophecy, which is set to have six episodes and premiere in November on Max.

Director Villeneuve's next film may be Dune: Messiah, based on the second book, following the success of Dune: Part Two's box office.

The spin-off series from one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024 just got an exciting new look. The official Max X account has unveiled a new image from the upcoming Dune series titled Dune: Prophecy, which is set thousands of years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies and details the rise of the Bene Gesserit. The new image shows Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, the Reverend Mother of House Harkonnen, wearing a classic Bene Gesserit robe and standing in what appears to be a room similar to that which Reverend Mother's use the poison needle to test potential subjects. Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere on Max later this year in November, but Warner Bros. has yet to unveil an official release date.

In addition to Williams, Dune: Prophecy has assembled a stellar ensemble cast of Emily Watson, Sarah Lam, Camilla Beeput, Travis Fimmel, and Mark Strong. No characters from the Dune movies are set to cameo or play recurring roles in Dune: Prophecy due to the series being a prequel set so many years before the events of the films. The story for Dune: Prophecy comes from Jordan Goldberg, with Diane Ademu-John, Leah Benavides Rodriguez, and Carlito Rodriguez all writing an episode. The Dune spin-off prequel is also confirmed to have six episodes, with Anna Foerster being tapped to direct three of them, while John Cameron and Richard J. Lewis will helm the other episodes.

What Do We Know About the Next ‘Dune’ Movie?

Image via Max/Warner Bros.

After Dune: Part Two premiered earlier this year and grossed more than $700 million at the worldwide box office, movie fans have been eager to learn more about the next (and likely final) installment in the trilogy, Dune: Messiah. While Dune: Messiah has not been officially confirmed by Warner Bros. or Legendary Pictures, a recent report indicated that director Villeneuve's untitled event film coming in 2026 will be the third and final chapter in the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), which wouldn't be a surprise considering both Dune films box office success and reception. The first two Dune movies are based on the first book in Frank Herbert's space sci-fi novels, and the third movie will be based entirely on the second book (much shorter than the first) of the same name.

Dune: Prophecy premieres in November. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, check out the new look at the series above, and stream Dune: Part Two in the meantime, exclusively on Max.

WATCH ON MAX